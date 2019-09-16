If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com.
Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Monday, Sept. 16
Family Movie. 4:30-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Join for popcorn and a family friendly new release, “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” Rated PG, with a run time of 1 hour, 26 minutes. Details: www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Evening Book Club with the Author. 6-7 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Author Michelle Cox will join to discuss her book, “A Girl Like You.” The club is open to drop-in attendees and new members. Details: 815-777-0200 or www.galenalibrary.org.
100,000 Poets for Change — Poetry Reading. 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. An evening of words shared by poets committed to the pursuit of peace and justice. Local poets will read from their work. Jeannine M. Pitas will host. This event is sponsored by Dubuque International Day of Peace. Details: www.dbqdayofpeace.org or www.smokestackdbq.com.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Adulting 101: Budget and Financial Tools with Dupaco Community Credit Union. 4-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. The first in a series of life skills classes covering important basics. For ages 16 and older. Details: www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night. 6-8 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa. Team size of one to four players. Prizes for the winning team members. Details: macswinecellar.com.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Farmers Markets. 7 a.m.-noon, Dubuque, Iowa Street from 10th to 13th streets. 7 a.m.-noon Galena, Ill., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St. 8 a.m.-noon Boscobel, Wis., Depot Park. 8-11 a.m. Cassville, Wis., Riverside Park, Prime Street. 7 a.m.-noon Platteville, Wis., City Park. Details: dubuquefarmersmarket.org, tinyurl.com/y6jvxwf2, tinyurl.com/y2to8b3s, cassville.org, tinyurl.com/y6kjmsxa.
Sunday, Sept. 22
NASA and the Race to Space. 2-3:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa. Don Wolfe was a field engineer who worked at several NASA field sites and was involved in tracking and supporting both manned and unmanned space flights. He will talk about his experiences, share images in a PowerPoint presentation and answer questions. Details: www.dyersville.lib.ia.us.