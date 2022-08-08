If your birthday is today: You'll thrive once you put a plan in place. Don't let others intervene. Look for peace of mind. Following your heart will show others you can't be bought or manipulated.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Gather information and decide what's best for you. A high-energy approach to whatever you do will attract like-minded people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Money and emotions will clash. Use intelligence before you make promises you'll live to regret. Concentrate on self-improvement.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take care of responsibilities before you move on to enjoyable pastimes. You may want to spend time with someone you are enamored with, but don't let your duties suffer.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Jump in and take control. You stand a better chance of coming out on top if you are part of the solution. Let your actions speak for you, and you'll make a statement.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep your emotions hidden until you know what others plan to do next. Make personal growth and health your priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Fixing up your surroundings to please yourself and others will make a difference in how you feel. Romance is on the rise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Refuse to let what others do upset your day. Take responsibility for your actions. Offer kind words to others, and go about your business.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Change what benefits you financially or raises your profile. Let someone you care about know how you feel. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put your cash in a safe place. Don't lead someone astray to get your way. Focus on responsibilities and getting what you want.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep spending at a minimum. A change will disrupt a relationship with someone counting on you. Honesty is the best approach.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Listen to the input offered before making a decision. Focus on what's important, and give others the same privilege.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take time to consider what's in your best interest before letting anyone take advantage of your soft heart and friendly nature. Your memory will help you make the right decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.