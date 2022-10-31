In 1922, life expectancy in the U.S. was 54.4 years for white men and 45.4 years for Black men; for women, it was 56.6 years and 45.2 years, respectively. Now it’s 74.4 and 68.2 for white and Black men and 79.9 and 75.1 for white and Black women. It’s a dramatic improvement for everyone — although the difference between races is still terrible, because it’s predominately a product of the health impacts of racism, demographics and socioeconomic disadvantages. But, everyone may see their gains cut short this winter — if they don’t get their bivalent booster.
According to a Commonwealth Fund analysis, in the first week of October, about 68% of the U.S. population had been vaccinated, but fewer than 50% of fully vaccinated people have gotten a booster and only 36% of those age 50-plus have had a second booster.
Why does it matter? Their research shows that if 80% of folks eligible to receive the booster got one, it would prevent 90,000 deaths and over 900,000 hospitalizations. But, if booster rates remain at the current level, then there’s the risk of a winter surge in cases that leads to 16,000 hospitalizations and 1,200 deaths every day by March 2023.
It can be challenging to make life-enhancing, life-extending changes — quitting smoking, exercising regularly, eating healthfully. But getting a booster? That’s about as easy as it gets. So, go to vaccines.gov and click on “find COVID-19 vaccines.” It will let you know where the free shot is available in your zip code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.