In 1922, life expectancy in the U.S. was 54.4 years for white men and 45.4 years for Black men; for women, it was 56.6 years and 45.2 years, respectively. Now it’s 74.4 and 68.2 for white and Black men and 79.9 and 75.1 for white and Black women. It’s a dramatic improvement for everyone — although the difference between races is still terrible, because it’s predominately a product of the health impacts of racism, demographics and socioeconomic disadvantages. But, everyone may see their gains cut short this winter — if they don’t get their bivalent booster.

According to a Commonwealth Fund analysis, in the first week of October, about 68% of the U.S. population had been vaccinated, but fewer than 50% of fully vaccinated people have gotten a booster and only 36% of those age 50-plus have had a second booster.

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

