A leisurely afternoon at the museum seems like something we did a lifetime ago. But through the efforts of the Dubuque Museum of Art’s staff, it’s possible to visit and enjoy what it has to offer.
The staff, including curator Stacy Peterson and marketing and event manager Katherine Schroeder, have been meticulously cataloging and uploading some of the museum’s permanent collection for patrons to enjoy digitally.
Thirty-five paintings can be perused online at www.dbqart.com, along with a video art series. The museum’s social media also is active, with art challenges ranging from chalk art to displaying color where you live or work.
An artful history
With more than 2,500 pieces in its permanent collection, the museum has a storied history of finding and acquiring important works.
In 1874, a group of Dubuque citizens founded the Dubuque Art Association. Its mission was to collect subscriber fees, which would be used to purchase art that the public could enjoy.
Housed at the Lorimier House, then the largest hotel in the city, the group hosted public exhibitions of the purchased art at the hotel and at sites throughout the city. The Lorimier House burned down in 1917.
Today, if you were to visit the site where it once stood, you’d find the Telegraph Herald.
Working with the Dubuque Library Association, which had been founded in 1855, the Dubuque Art Association began acquiring works that would become permanent parts of what is now the Dubuque Museum of Art.
In the early 20th century, the Art Association disbanded due to lack of funds. Dr. E.R. Lewis and Kate Keith Van Duzee reorganized the group in 1910.
One of the earliest acquisitions was a painting of Dubuque’s St. Raphael Cathedral, by association member Van Duzee. Another early acquisition was in 1917, when artist Wallace DeWolf and patron Ross Crane donated DeWolf’s painting, “Mojave Desert.”
Edward Curtis and Grant Wood
In the early 1920s, Mary Lull gave $5,000 to the library with instructions to spend it on art acquisitions. The first purchase was a portfolio of Native American photographs by Wisconsin photographer Edward Curtis.
Curtis traveled through the American West between 1895 and 1930, documenting the life, traditions and culture of Native Americans, including the Suquamish, Duwamish and Blackfoot tribes, among others.
Curtis’ photographs, which are owned by the museum, are considered one of the most complete records of Native American life ever compiled.
Displayed in the Dubuque Museum of Art lobby, the display is rotated every six months.
“That’s the collection that everybody gets excited about,” Peterson said. “That, and the Grant Wood pieces.”
Wood, a native of Anamosa, Iowa, is best known for his work, “American Gothic,” a painting depicting a stoic farmer and his daughter. One of the most recognizable pieces in American art, it hangs in the Art Institute of Chicago.
The Lull Art Fund paid for two pieces of Wood’s art. The pieces are owned by the Carnegie-Stout Public Library but are on permanent loan to the museum: “Appraisal,” which was purchased for $350 in 1927; and “Victorian Survival,” which was bought around the same time for $800.
The library has been offered as much as $6 million for “Appraisal.”
“The museum has about 35 works by Grant Wood,” Peterson said. “Paintings, a couple of sculptures and all 19 of his lithographs.”
Arthur Geisert and Mary Cassatt
The museum also houses a collection of etchings, copper plates, drawings and illustrations by celebrated children’s author and illustrator Arthur Geisert, who makes his home in Galena, Ill.
The museum recently concluded a major exhibit of his work.
Nineteenth-century Impressionist Mary Cassatt, known for her mother and child paintings, became interested in printmaking during the latter part of her career. Two of her aquatint prints are on permanent loan to the museum thanks to a private collector’s generosity.
A commitment to art
“There is a difference between acquisitioned pieces, what the museum owns, and accessioned pieces,” Peterson said. “Accessioned pieces are works that the board and the museum are responsible for but don’t necessarily own. We’ve taken on a commitment to those works, giving them optimal storage conditions and the right climate.”
Peterson said the museum has almost as many study collection works as owned pieces. These are pieces that might be drawings or proofs that aren’t yet final works.
“We have quite a few of those,” she said. “They have less restrictive use, such as things we can use for class instruction and educational purposes.”
There is a permanent exhibit gallery on the upper level of the museum. Even so, Peterson said the space is too small to exhibit all of the museum’s art.
“Even with rotating it, it would take years and years to display everything,” she said.
Digital exhibits
Digital help is on the way.
Peterson said the museum recently acquired a collections management system that will allow the museum’s entire collection to be displayed online.
“It’s a big project and a long process — about two to three years,” Peterson said. “But once it’s done, it’s done, and it will all be there. That’s the goal.”
Peterson said the COVID-19 crisis has allowed her and museum staff to make headway on the digital project.
“We can’t do what we do at the museum right now, but we’re just as busy as ever putting everything online and continuing our social media efforts,” she said. “We want to give people something to explore digitally.”