The Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St., will host its annual gala outside its doors this year in order to keep patrons safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
An auction will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, with cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres, with the program taking place at 7:45. The event also will feature art and live entertainment.
Cocktail attire with metallic flair is encouraged. Attendees also are encouraged but not required to wear masks.
Tickets are $125 per individual or $1,000 per VIP table, which includes Champagne, specialty desserts and front row seats to the auction. Tickets can be purchased at
dbqart.ejoinme.org/tickets. To bid in the auction online, visit dbqart2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse. Raffle tickets for a chance to win $10,000 also are available at dbqart.org/raffle.
The gala supports the museum’s mission “to create engaging art experiences that excite, inspire and connect” the community, according to a press release.
