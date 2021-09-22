The Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St., will host its annual gala outside its doors this year in order to keep patrons safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

An auction will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, with cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres, with the program taking place at 7:45. The event also will feature art and live entertainment.

Cocktail attire with metallic flair is encouraged. Attendees also are encouraged but not required to wear masks.

Tickets are $125 per individual or $1,000 per VIP table, which includes Champagne, specialty desserts and front row seats to the auction. Tickets can be purchased at

dbqart.ejoinme.org/tickets. To bid in the auction online, visit dbqart2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse. Raffle tickets for a chance to win $10,000 also are available at dbqart.org/raffle.

The gala supports the museum’s mission “to create engaging art experiences that excite, inspire and connect” the community, according to a press release.

Tags

Recommended for you