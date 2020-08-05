If the global pandemic can boast anything positive, it might be that we’ve used our time for other things. And with that, many of us have come into the mastery of a new skill — especially in the kitchen.
Mine, simple as it is, has been avocado toast.
There is a lot to love about this dish. For starters, it requires a minimal amount of ingredients (depending on how crazy you want to get); there is very little prep, clean-up or effort involved; and it’s next to impossible to screw up.
You can have it for breakfast, lunch or a heart-healthy snack.
Avocados contain B vitamins, which help to combat disease and infection. (Look out, COVID-19!) In addition to being loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids and more potassium than bananas, they also contain vitamins C and E, are low in sugar and offer fiber that helps you feel full longer.
Slap all of that on a slice of toasted, whole grain bread, and you’re good to go.
Here are a few of the variations I’ve found, tweaked a bit and tried my hand at during my coop-up:
The classic1 slice whole grain bread, toasted
½ medium ripe avocado
½ teaspoon lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
Red pepper flakes
In a bowl, combine the avocado, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Mash the mixture together using a fork. Top the toasted bread with the mixture, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle on red pepper flakes.
Adapted from CookingLight.com
Avocado meets BLT1 slice whole grain bread, toasted
½ medium ripe avocado
Arugula
Cherry tomatoes, halved
Mayonnaise
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Bacon, torn into bits (If, like me, you don’t eat meat, sub in Tofurky’s marinated smoky maple bacon-flavored tempeh strips, which break apart easily.)
In a bowl, mash the avocado using a fork. For this recipe, leave in a few larger avocado chunks. Top the toasted bread with the avocado, adding the arugula, halved cherry tomatoes and bits of bacon or tempeh. Combine small dollops of mayonnaise of your liking with the reserve bacon or tempeh grease, and drizzle it over the top. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Adapted from LemonTreeDwelling.com
Egg-cellent1 slice whole grain bread, toasted
½ medium ripe avocado
1 egg
Extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Optional: Bacon or tempeh bits
In a bowl, mash the avocado using a fork, seasoning with salt and pepper. Heat a small, nonstick skillet over low heat with olive oil and crack an egg into the skillet. Cook over easy or over hard. You also could poach an egg or slice a hard boiled egg atop the concoction. Top the toasted bread with the avocado spread first, then add whatever egg variation your heart desires. Sprinkle with bacon or tempeh bits as an option.
Adapted from SkinnyTaste.com
Tex-Mex1 French baguette, cut into approximately
6 slices
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3 medium ripe avocados
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
6 eggs, poached or fried
½ cup salsa
¼ cup crumbled feta
¼ cup pickled jalapeños, drained
Cilantro, to garnish
Optional: Taco seasoning, pinch
This recipe gets a little fancier and makes enough to share or store for later. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Arrange the bread slices on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, and bake until golden brown, about 5-8 minutes. In a bowl, mash together the avocado, lime juice, salt, pepper, cumin and red pepper flakes with a fork. Spread the mashed avocado evenly among the toasted bread slices. Top each with a poached or fried egg, then top with salsa, feta cheese, jalapeños and cilantro. You also can add a pinch of taco seasoning to your avocado spread.
Adapted from TheCandidAppetite.com
The Italian job1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
¼ cup basil, finely chopped, plus more
to garnish
4 slices whole grain bread, toasted
1 avocado, halved
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup shredded mozzarella
2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
Basil leaves, to garnish
In a bowl, mash the avocado, chopped basil and pepper together with a fork. Divide the mixture between each toasted bread slice, spreading a layer onto each. Add the halved cherry tomatoes onto the avocado, cut-side-down. Divide the shredded mozzarella between each toasted bread slice. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar, and garnish with basil leaves.
Adapted from Heart.org