As the school year begins, I am skipping the expected tribute to great teachers and instead musing about what you can learn from “bad” ones.
My kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Sandel, was a drill sergeant who chided me both for trying to sneak out the door shortly after the days began, and for having Bobby Stanton buckle my galoshes. (I had started school when I was 4.) I learned to follow rules. At year’s end, she told my mother laughingly that when she said I had greatly improved, I grudgingly responded, “You, too.”
I loved my second-grade teacher, Mrs. Betz, but found her quick to categorize students. I was mortified when she put me in the green (aargh) reading group. All the kids knew blue meant struggling, green meant average and red meant excellent. At conferences, Mrs. Betz chuckled with my mother over pretending not to see me scooch my chair inch by inch from the green group to the red group at reading time.
Next, consider my piano teacher, Mrs. Dusenberry (“Doozie.”) She was terrific with talented students, but not with tone-deaf ones like me. I couldn’t even learn “Chopsticks.” It didn’t help that my lesson followed that of my musically gifted friend Tom, about whom Doozie rhapsodized, and who was humiliatingly a year younger than I. He remains a close friend to this day, and I like nothing better than to hear him play.
Never did I earn an end-of-lesson lemon ball (not much coveted) from the glass jar Doozie kept atop her piano. I practiced dutifully, but disgraced myself so thoroughly at one recital that my dad roared home like a NASCAR driver without going out for the obligatory ice cream.
After one lesson, Doozie told me in the regretful tone associated with putting a pet down, “Honey, that was terrible.” I was relieved, and pleaded with my dad — who had envisioned me playing at Carnegie Hall — to quit. He relented but it took a while to get funny.
I spent my former practice time writing stories and never quit. My most elaborate was a series about Fancy, Dancy and Nancy, a trio of woodnymphs who got in trouble just for being themselves. (Autobiographical, perhaps?)
Finally, I recall my fifth-grade history teacher, whom I’ll call Mr. Mean. Put in charge of the school’s fallout shelter, the power went to his crewcut head. He told us pets weren’t allowed, and if we arrived after the shelter had reached capacity, he couldn’t admit us. If our fathers insisted, he’d have to shoot them. My mother assured us that the old coal room in our basement was stocked with Tang, board games and excellent snacks. And of course, the dog would shelter with us.