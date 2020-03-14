SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Mary Ellen O’Dea, OP, will lead “See What the Parables Have in Store for Us” from 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
The retreat will include discussions of the parables’ implication for contemporary life and reflect on a shared understanding of communal action for justice.
The registration deadline is Friday, March 20. The cost is $180 for an overnight guest or $104 for a commuter.
For more information, visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.