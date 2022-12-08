There is something transformative that happens when Jim McDonough sits down at the piano.
As his fingers fly across the keyboard, note by note, an old familiar melody begins to take shape. Ears perk up and sparks of recognition reflect through the eyes. Then, a smile.
It’s an emotional connection with listeners that inspired McDonough to take a seat behind his trusted Steinway years ago. And it’s what helped him return to it after some time away.
McDonough is marking the 20th anniversary of his annual holiday tour this year. Performances kicked off on Nov. 25 in DeWitt, Iowa. The seven shows will conclude with a performance in Dubuque at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Five Flags Theater.
In addition to a milestone year, the tour — which has become a holiday tradition for many in the tri-states — also is McDonough’s first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year, we’re touring with a 16-piece orchestra, so we’ve beefed it up a notch,” he said in a phone interview. “We also audition singers every year, and we have a very strong group. Our opening weekend with three shows in three cities just got such a positive response. It was so heartwarming. I don’t like to say this year is our best year, but there is something about the tradition of this show that is really resonating with people this year.”
The youngest of four children, McDonough grew up in Monticello, Iowa. His mother had longed to play the piano, and when lessons didn’t stick for his three older siblings, she decided to begin them as an adult.
“She was a working mom and owned a business, so she was limited on practice time,” McDonough said. “But when she did play, I would sit down after her and attempt to play, by ear, what I had just heard.”
His budding talent apparent, McDonough swiftly was ushered in to piano lessons.
“Immediately, something clicked,” he said. “I had clarity early on and knew halfway through the lesson book that I wanted to be a pianist. At age 7, of all the things I wasn’t — I wasn’t athletic, I wasn’t at the top of my class — piano was something I finally was. It was as though a light had turned on. I didn’t come from a musical family, but I was fortunate enough to have people around me that saw that light burning and that supported it with a lot of positive reinforcement, which is what every kid wants.”
McDonough continued to hone his craft. But in eighth grade, an accident would crush his right hand. With pins in his fingers, he instead focused on improving the playing in his left hand. And after one year of physical therapy, he gradually began to improve the dexterity in his injured hand.
By ninth grade, McDonough was back to performing, celebrating his recovery with the purchase of Steinway grand piano. He went on to study music education at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, eventually working as a high school band director. But he began to question his calling in music.
Deciding to take a detour, he went back to school, becoming an air traffic controller and working in Chicago.
“To be honest, I wanted to be placed in a facility that would make me the most money,” McDonough said. “If I was leaving music, I wanted it to be worthwhile. But be careful for what you wish for, because I got it.
“It happens in many careers. You have this North Star you’ve been following and you begin to wonder about it. Sometimes, it takes leaving it for awhile to realize how much you really need it and to reignite it.”
McDonough began finding his way back to music through teaching piano at a music store. And after accumulating a four-week vacation from the Federal Aviation Administration, he packed up his Chicago apartment and moved back to Iowa.
“I didn’t really know what I was going to do, but I knew the job was still in Chicago if I needed it,” he said.
Fate came calling — literally — when McDonough found himself on a phone call with Royal Caribbean Cruises to fill in on piano at the last minute. He continued playing as a soloist aboard the company’s ships for the next three years.
The experience would inspire his first of 18 CDs, “Requests,” which he sold in the cruise ship’s gift shops.
“Every night, I would play songs by request,” McDonough said. “Everybody loves to hear their favorite songs, and there is something very rewarding about playing those for people and seeing their faces when it’s a song they know. It makes a very emotional connection with a listener, and that’s what I find the most joy in.”
That filters to his holiday show, which he began after leaving Royal Caribbean Cruises, returning to dry land in Iowa. Today, McDonough calls Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home.
“It’s a show that had humble beginnings, with just me and my piano in my hometown of Monticello,” McDonough said. “But now, it really is ‘for kids from 1 to 92,’ just like the song says. We’re not presenting the same reincarnation of the show year after year after year. We want to strike the balance of giving people a new experience that also is familiar to them. This is a show with heart, and I’m honored that so many people have made it a part of their holiday tradition — something they can share generationally with their families. This time of year, we’re all listening to those Christmas songs that bring nostalgia. It has been really fulfilling to be a part of that for people for two decades.”
