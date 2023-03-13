Arthritis is a common condition that affects millions of people in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 54.4 million adults in the United States have been diagnosed with some form of arthritis. That is more than one in four adults in the U.S., making it one of the most common chronic health conditions.
Arthritis is an umbrella term used to describe a group of more than 100 medical conditions that cause joint pain, swelling and stiffness. There are many different types of arthritis, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout and psoriatic arthritis. Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis and is caused by wear and tear on the joints.
Disease-modifying agents are medications used to slow the progression of arthritis:
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs.
Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, or DMARDs.
Corticosteroids.
Biologic response modifiers, or biologics.
Joint injections.
Physical therapy.
Supplements.
Heat and cold therapy.
Weight management.
Assistive devices.
They work by blocking the body’s inflammatory response and might reduce pain and swelling. However, they also can have serious side effects. Common side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, dizziness and rash. In rare cases, they can cause liver damage, anemia or even increase the risk of certain infections. People taking disease-modifying agents should be monitored closely by their doctor for any sign of side effects.
But thanks to cutting-edge treatments, patients are finding relief from these painful conditions in an unexpected place: A hospital’s cancer center. The Leonard Ferguson Cancer Center is the first to offer such treatment in the tri-state region.
Low-dose radiation therapy is an option for treating arthritis, particularly for those who are not responding to traditional treatments. Radiation therapy typically is used as a last resort after traditional treatments have failed to produce results. It works by decreasing inflammation in the joints, as well as reducing pain and swelling.
The goal of radiation therapy is to reduce inflammation and pain, while preserving healthy joint tissue. It can be an effective way to reduce pain and swelling, and can be used to treat a variety of different types of arthritis.
A total of six treatments are delivered, each lasting 30 seconds. The low-dose radiation has no acute or late toxicity, and there have been no reported side effects. While cutting edge in the U.S., the treatment has been used for decades in Europe with great success.
Studies have shown that it can reduce pain in patients with arthritis by up to 70%, improve mobility by up to 40% and reduce inflammation by up to 30%. These results are encouraging and indicate that radiation therapy can be an effective treatment option for those suffering from arthritis.
To learn more about low dose radiation for osteoarthritis, visit www.fhn.org or call 1-815-599-7000 for a consultation.
Koneru is board certified in radiation oncology. He did his training at Northwestern University in Chicago. He is adjunct assistant professor at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. He lives in Dubuque and specializes in treating cancers of the prostate, breast, lung and brain. To schedule a consultation, call 815-599-7000.
