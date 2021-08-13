The University of Dubuque has announced its 2021-2022 Live at Heritage Center SchoolBus Performance Series, including programs connected to STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The season will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and continue through Thursday, April 14, featuring nine programs made up of nationally touring professional guest artists.
Performances aim to complement classroom curriculum with "creative and imaginative learning, critical thinking opportunities and live performance experiences," according to a press release. Study guides will be available to integrate performance topics into classroom activities.
Launched in 2014, SchoolBus is an annual daytime field trip program for public, private, homeschool and accredited preschool and daycare groups for ages 4 and older.
Performances will take place in John and Alice Butler Hall in Heritage Center. Most are approximately one hour in length and might include a question-and-answer session.
Reservation request forms are available at www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter/schoolbus. Admission is $6 to $8 per seat, depending on the quantity purchased and an offering of one free admission for every 15 seats purchased. Seats are discounted by $1 if reservations are received by Monday, Sept. 6.
Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Nov. 19: "Wings of Courage," performed by Mad River Theater Works. Available 30 days free virtually via Streaming Only.
9:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29: "A Very Electric Christmas," performed by LightWire Theater.
9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18: "Tubman: Road to Freedom," performed by GreatWorks Theatre Co.
12:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31: "Freedom Riders," performed by Mad River Theater Works.
9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22: "Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters," performed by Lexington Children’s Theatre.
9:45 a.m. Monday, March 7: "The BFG," from the book by Roald Dahl, performed by GreatWorks Theatre Co.
9:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Monday, March 21: "Bill Blagg’s The Science of Magic."
9:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 5: "The Giver," from the novel by Lois Lowry, adapted by Eric Coble, performed by GreatWorks Theatre Co.
9:45 a.m. Thursday, April 14: "Have You Filled Your Bucket? The Musical," performed by Virginia Rep on Tour.