The Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will host auditions for its eighth annual high school musical, “We Will Rock You,” from 5:15 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Call-backs will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
Featuring more than 20 Queen songs, the show will be directed by Bell Tower Theater artistic associate Sue Flogel.
The theater is seeking 20-24 performers and between five and six crew members who are in grades 8-12 during the 2019-2020 school year. Participation is free.
Rehearsals will take place from Sunday, April 5, to Wednesday, June 10. Performances will take place from Thursday, June 11, to Saturday, June 20.
For more information, visit www.belltowertheater.net or call 563-588-3377.