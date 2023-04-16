Slow down, double-check your work and focus on the people who need you. Look for alternative ways to deal with shared expenses and joint ventures. Back away from anyone who limits what you can do or tries to control your life. Make your home a place that offers peace and allows you to focus on what’s important to you. Let go of the past.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let anyone disrupt your plans. Stick close to home, where you can spend quality time with loved ones or work on a project that brings you joy. Do what feels right.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.