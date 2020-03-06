Event: Darryl Van Leer presents, “The Norm of Greatness: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Live at Heritage B.I.T.E. Size Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16; 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
Site: Babka Theatre, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $20 in advance for the general public, $25 the day of the show; $16 in advance for alumni, military and veterans, $21 the day of the show; $9 in advance for children and students, $14 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Synopsis
Based on the essential writings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “The Norm of Greatness: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” opens with narration describing the tribulations of the Montgomery bus boycott. King’s testimony of these events is given in the passionate sermon, “Early Days.” The performance also includes “I Have A Dream,” “The Drum Major Instinct,” “The Eulogy” and “I See the Promise Land.”
Tidbits
- Darryl Van Leer has performed for more than 20 years with his one-man dramatizations that he writes,
- directs and produces.
- He has performed at more than 300 universities in the United States and has been honored with awards from the National Association for Campus Activities and Campus Activities Today.
- A question-and-answer discussion with Van Leer will follow the performance.