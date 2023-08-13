The end of summer is drawing near and stores have begun stocking their shelves with crisp notebooks, fresh erasers and freshly sharpened pencils — back-to-school season is officially upon us. Although this time of year might lead to excited daydreams, anxiety-filled nightmares or something in between, kids tend to have a lot to say about the start of a new school year.
Like with all new beginnings, it can be tempting to try to reinvent ourselves. Maybe this is the year you finally make the team, get in with the popular kids or find the courage to be yourself. Whatever dream you or the children in your life might have for the school year, reading about other kids and their journeys going to school can be a great way to see how they are feeling about the new school year.
These recently published titles could help prompt those discussions.
Recommended for you
“Falling Short,” by Ernesto Cisneros: Isaac and Marco are best friends with big plans for sixth grade.
Isaac, known for his stellar basketball skills, is determined to build up his academic reputation this year. Maybe if he manages to keep his grades up, it will stop his parents from fighting so much.
Meanwhile, Marco has the opposite goal. He’s already a straight-A student, but he’s desperate to earn his father’s approval, which means he needs to find a way onto the basketball team despite being the shortest kid in school.
The two besties are there to support one another in their goals, but will that support be enough to stop them from falling short? Though this story grapples with some tough topics (parental issues, bullying and more) the focus on friendship and standing up for yourself makes it an ultimately uplifting story perfect for bolstering up-and-coming middle schoolers on their journey through sixth grade and beyond.
For more stories about sports and friendship, try “Air,” by Monica Roe; and “Shot Clock,” by Caron Butler and Justin A. Reynolds.
“Jennifer Chan is Not Alone,” by Tae Keller: Mallory finally feels like she fits in at her middle school. She has a cool best friend and she knows exactly how to fit in with the popular kids. But when Jennifer Chan moves into the neighborhood, Mal is immediately pulled into her orbit and everything starts to shift.
Unlike Mallory, Jennifer is not at all concerned about fitting in with the popular crowd, and is totally content to break all of the unspoken rules of middle school. One way Jennifer does this is by being open about the fact that she believes in aliens and is determined to find a way to communicate with them.
Despite her desires to stay in the mainstream, Mallory ends up getting swept up in Jennifer’s strangeness and testing out theories for communicating with extraterrestrial life. As peer pressure and friend drama spike, Mallory lashes out and Jennifer disappears. Mallory is left to grapple with her choices and to wonder — who is responsible for Jennifer’s disappearance? And will they be able to track her down before anything bad happens?
This title will encourage readers to think about who they are, who they want to be and how they might react to different forms of peer pressure.
For more stories about middle school friendships, try “Those Kids from Fawn Creek,” by Erin Entrada Kelly; and “The Thing About Jellyfish,” by Ali Benjamin.
“Just Right Jillian,” by Nicole D. Collier: Fifth-grader Jillian is an introvert and naturally inclined to stay in the background. But she is ready to push herself to overcome her shyness as a way to honor her late grandmother. Grammy always said Jillian had a fierce warrior inside her, and she is finally ready to let it out.
Jillian’s teacher encourages her to participate in the annual Mind Bender competition despite knowing about her crippling stage fright. Could this be how she breaks out of her shell? Between training for the competition, incubating chicks in the classroom and dealing with the highs and lows of trying new things, Jillian is on her way to discovering how to share her true self with the world around her.
For more gentle ruminations on friendship and identity, try “Five Things About Ava Andrews,” by Margret Dilloway; and “Merci Suárez Changes Gears,” by Meg Medina.
Keimig works in the youth services department at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque. Email her at bkeimig@dubuque.lib.ia.us.