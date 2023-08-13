The end of summer is drawing near and stores have begun stocking their shelves with crisp notebooks, fresh erasers and freshly sharpened pencils — back-to-school season is officially upon us. Although this time of year might lead to excited daydreams, anxiety-filled nightmares or something in between, kids tend to have a lot to say about the start of a new school year.

Like with all new beginnings, it can be tempting to try to reinvent ourselves. Maybe this is the year you finally make the team, get in with the popular kids or find the courage to be yourself. Whatever dream you or the children in your life might have for the school year, reading about other kids and their journeys going to school can be a great way to see how they are feeling about the new school year.

'Falling Short'

“Falling Short,” by Ernesto Cisneros.
'Jennifer Chan is Not Alone'
'Just Right Jillian'

“Just Right Jillian,” by Nicole D. Collier.

Keimig works in the youth services department at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque. Email her at bkeimig@dubuque.lib.ia.us.