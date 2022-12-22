Vernon Davis, a notable NFL tight end who went on to surprise fans — and himself — by acting in major movies (“Gasoline Alley” and “A Day to Die”) and producing them as well, says, “Life is all about the unexpected.”

The news that HDL cholesterol (at least, a very high level) may not be heart-healthy is another example of life’s unexpected events! The surprising HDL study found that patients with cardiovascular disease had the greatest risk for troubles with either low (below 40mg/dL) or very high HDL-C levels (above 80mg/dL). Mid-range? HDL does its heart-friendly job of transporting cholesterol in the blood back to the liver so it can be flushed from your body.

