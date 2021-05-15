I’m an artist.
This is new, and yet it isn’t. While I’ve long had an affinity for the creative process — “Project Runway,” the fashion design competition, is among my favorite TV shows — I have little training, and even less talent, for making visual art.
Then I stumbled on an art therapy program offered through Gilda’s Club, a wonderful organization for people who live with that hideous predator, cancer.
I signed up for a session (via video connection) in which participants were invited to paint shirts.
Jay donated a V-neck T-shirt, and Gilda’s Club supplied five brushes and eight little pots of acrylic paint. I needed more materials to conceive, design and execute my project — pink and brown paint, textile medium (an additive that makes acrylic paint impervious to laundering, once it’s heat-set with a dry iron), a sketch pad, crayons, markers and color pencils.
Nearly all these things, I found in my favorite craft store in the aisle set aside for children’s art supplies.
When it comes to art, I am a little kid. My art supplies are toys.
And while I’m taking steps to improve my technique, including taking online classes in drawing, ultimately I’m not working at my art. I’m playing.
That, I sense, is a key part of what it means for humans to be made in God’s image.
Creation isn’t something that only happened on six random days eons ago and then stopped once and for all.
Creation isn’t just what God does. Creation is who God is.
God is an artist at heart, not the stereotypical tortured artist like Van Gogh, but a playful creator, eager and delighted.
“God saw everything that God had made, and it was good indeed,” the Bible says.
I can just picture it, the Creator stepping back from the easel or potter’s wheel, surveying the work from various angles, chuckling and saying, “Yeah, that works.”
Since “this art thing” emerged in me, I’ve responded in two ways.
I’m playing with it, enjoying it.
I also am pondering why — at age 63, and living with multiple health challenges — I am suddenly drawn (pun intended) to the kids’ aisle at the art store.
Part of the answer lies in a shirt I painted after the completion of the art therapy project.
It started with a one-word inspiration: Advent.
It continued with designing and revising a concept, using crayons and markers. It ended with an abstract image on a pale-pink shirt.
Advent connotes new beginnings, new birth. It is the start of the Christian liturgical season. It ushers in the Christmas season, where we celebrate the birth of Immanuel, God With Us.
I intuit that my “art thing,” and the creations that have come of it, stem from my yearning for new beginnings, at a time when I sense I’m getting closer to the end.
The last few years have been a time of endings for me — the end of much of my stamina, the end of my working life.
I don’t sense I’m dying. Not yet. But whether my story’s end is minutes or decades away, my life is in the hands of an Artist, who promised (Revelation 21:5), “See, I am making all things new.”