Site: Dubuque Hempstead High School, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave.
Cost: $5. Tickets sold at the door before each performance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Synopsis
Rumors and strange occurrences surround the mysterious village of Sleepy Hollow, and its local saga of a headless Hessian soldier who stalks the woods by night seeking retribution.
School teacher Ichabod Crane arrives in town and is soon overwhelmed by ghostly visions that taunt him. But nothing will dissuade him from seeking the hand of Katrina Von Tassel, daughter of the wealthiest man in town. But Katrina’s long-time suitor Brom Bones might have something to say about that.
Will Bones dispatch his competition, or is it ultimately the Horseman who will decide Ichabod’s fate?
“The Legend of Sleep Hollow” is a fan favorite for all of those who believe that the spooky spirit of Halloween is more than just one day out of the year.
Tidbits
The student cast includes 27 actors and 15 crew members.
Author and New York native Washington Irving’s fictional Sleepy Hollow was based on North Tarrytown, in New York’s Hudson Valley. In 1997, the town officially changed its name to Sleepy Hollow. Its high school athletic teams are known as The Horsemen and the school newspaper is called Hoofprints.
Irving’s story, published in 1820, was based on a German legend of a headless horseman, which in turn influenced the folklore of the Dutch, who lived in the Hudson Valley.
Irving used real names in his story, including Ichabod Crane, a soldier he met in 1814, and Katrina Von Tassel, who is buried in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. The cemetery also is where Irving, who died in Tarrytown in 1859, is buried.
“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” has been adapted dozens of times for stage, screen and television.
There are 11 towns in the U.S. named after Irving’s fictional village, including one in Illinois, where the street names include Crane Drive, Von Tassel Road and Brom Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.