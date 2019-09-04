Actress Salma Hayek admitted to Oprah Winfrey that her pregnancy, at age 40, was tough: “I gained a lot of weight. I had gestational diabetes. The pregnancy was really difficult for me.”

She’s not alone. Every year, 2% to 10% of pregnancies in the U.S. are affected by gestational diabetes, putting the woman at risk for high blood pressure during the pregnancy, a C-section delivery and full-blown diabetes down the road. The fetus also is affected, with increased risks of a large birth weight, premature birth and developing diabetes later in life.

What can you do to avoid that plight? Well, if you have obesity, high blood pressure and/or high triglycerides, a recent study published in Plos Medicine might have found a powerful solution. It seems that sticking to a Mediterranean-style diet — that’s lots of nuts, extra-virgin olive oil, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and fish, and a low to moderate intake of poultry — and avoidance of sugary drinks, fast food and foods rich in animal fat can slash your risk of developing gestational diabetes by 35%. Plus, you might gain less excess weight!

If you’re at risk for gestational diabetes (have elevated blood sugar, triglycerides, obesity, or are, like Selma, older), get a glucose screening or tolerance test at week 24 or earlier (ask your doc).

