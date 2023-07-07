When the African-American author and songwriter James Weldon Johnson wrote “Dem Bones” in the 1920s, he launched a much-loved way to learn about anatomy: “The knee bone’s connected to the thigh bone/The thigh bone’s connected to the hip bone.”
But it turns out when osteoarthritis develops in any of those connecting joints — it connects you to more than the next section of your anatomy. Around 67% of the 32.5 million U.S. adults with OA contend with another chronic condition, including high blood pressure, elevated LDL cholesterol, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. That’s because OA is commonly caused by inflammation triggered by being overweight or obese.
Cardiovascular disease: People with OA have triple the risk of developing CVD, especially if they have OA in the knees or hips. This may be because hip and knee OA often results from highly inflammatory, joint- and heart-damaging obesity.
Lung disease: Studies reveal that lung diseases such as COPD and asthma affect between 6% and 19% of people with OA. Again, chronic inflammation is the link.
Diabetes: Around 52% of folks with Type 2 diabetes also have OA, while only 27% of folks without diabetes do. Again, the combination of body-wide inflammation, obesity and inactivity link the conditions.
Actively managing your OA helps prevent these other inflammation-triggered conditions. So, check out the Active Living Every Day Program, the Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program, or a Walk with Ease Program that The National Recreation and Parks Association runs in 32 states. LongevityPlaybook.com also gives you detailed info and support to reduce inflammation.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.