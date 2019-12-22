HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
4. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
5. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
6. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
8. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday
9. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
10. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Delacorte Press
11. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
12. The Institute, Stephen King, Scribner
13. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré, Viking
14. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
15. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci, Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
2. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
3. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown
4. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
5. A Warning, Anonymous, Twelve
6. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
7. Me, Elton John, Holt
8. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
9. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
10. How To, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
11. The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, S&S
12. Finding Chika, Mitch Albom, Harper
13. Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea, Grand Central
14. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
15. The Yellow House: A Memoir, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
5. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
7. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
8. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
9. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
10. The Best American Short Stories 2019, Anthony Doerr, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
11. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
12. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
13. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
14. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage
15. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
2. The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, Michael Lewis, Norton
3. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
4. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
5. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
7. Just Mercy (Movie Tie-In Edition), Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
8. Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk, Jon Krakauer, Anchor
9. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver, Penguin
10. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
11. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
12. On Desperate Ground, Hampton Sides, Anchor
13. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
14. These Truths: A History of the United States, Jill Lepore, Norton
15. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Elevation, Stephen King, Scribner
3. The Lying Game, Ruth Ware, Pocket
4. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
5. The 13-Minute Murder, James Patterson, Vision
6. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
7. Silent Night, Danielle Steel, Dell
8. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
9. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket
10. Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger, Sentinel
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Poetry of Mister Rogers, Fred Rogers, Luke Flowers (Illus.), Quirk Books
3. The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs, America’s Test Kitchen Kids, Sourcebooks Explore
4. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
5. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
8. The Wonders of Nature, Ben Hoare, DK Children
9. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
10. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women, Elena Favilli, Francesca Cavallo, Timbuktu Labs
11. My Book with No Pictures, B.J. Novak, Dial Books
12. Pages & Co.: The Bookwanderers, Anna James, Paola Escobar (Illus.), Philomel Books
13. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
14. The Kids’ Book of Paper Love: Write. Craft. Play. Share., Irene Smit, Astrid van der Hulst, Workman
15. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
YOUNG ADULT
1. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
2. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. Call Down the Hawk, Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic Press
4. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
5. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin
7. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
8. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
9. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
10. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
11. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
12. Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All, Laura Ruby, Balzer + Bray
13. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
14. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
15. The Iliad, Gareth Hinds, Candlewick
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
2. The Serious Goose, Jimmy Kimmel, Random House Books for Young Readers
3. Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
4. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
6. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
7. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
8. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
9. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
10. Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening, Robert Frost, Susan Jeffers (Illus.), Dutton
11. The Shortest Day, Susan Cooper, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Candlewick
12. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
13. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
14. The Snowy Nap, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. I Spy Christmas: A Book of Picture Riddles, Jean Marzollo, Walter Wick (Illus.), Cartwheel Books
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix, New in Series: Fetch-22
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Legacy of Orisha (hardcover), Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
7. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick
8. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
9. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al, Penguin Workshop
10. The Questioneers (hardcover and paperback), Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams