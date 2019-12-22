HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

3. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday

4. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House

5. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

6. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese

7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

8. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday

9. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books

10. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Delacorte Press

11. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

12. The Institute, Stephen King, Scribner

13. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré, Viking

14. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco

15. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci, Grand Central

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

2. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday

3. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown

4. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

5. A Warning, Anonymous, Twelve

6. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown

7. Me, Elton John, Holt

8. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday

9. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift

10. How To, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books

11. The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, S&S

12. Finding Chika, Mitch Albom, Harper

13. Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea, Grand Central

14. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown

15. The Yellow House: A Memoir, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

5. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

7. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat

8. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books

9. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

10. The Best American Short Stories 2019, Anthony Doerr, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner

11. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage

12. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin

13. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin

14. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage

15. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin

2. The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, Michael Lewis, Norton

3. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

4. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S

5. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay

6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

7. Just Mercy (Movie Tie-In Edition), Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau

8. Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk, Jon Krakauer, Anchor

9. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver, Penguin

10. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press

11. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau

12. On Desperate Ground, Hampton Sides, Anchor

13. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press

14. These Truths: A History of the United States, Jill Lepore, Norton

15. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

MASS MARKET

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

2. Elevation, Stephen King, Scribner

3. The Lying Game, Ruth Ware, Pocket

4. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley

5. The 13-Minute Murder, James Patterson, Vision

6. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

7. Silent Night, Danielle Steel, Dell

8. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell

9. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket

10. Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger, Sentinel

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

2. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Poetry of Mister Rogers, Fred Rogers, Luke Flowers (Illus.), Quirk Books

3. The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs, America’s Test Kitchen Kids, Sourcebooks Explore

4. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

5. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers

6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

7. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

8. The Wonders of Nature, Ben Hoare, DK Children

9. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

10. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women, Elena Favilli, Francesca Cavallo, Timbuktu Labs

11. My Book with No Pictures, B.J. Novak, Dial Books

12. Pages & Co.: The Bookwanderers, Anna James, Paola Escobar (Illus.), Philomel Books

13. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers

14. The Kids’ Book of Paper Love: Write. Craft. Play. Share., Irene Smit, Astrid van der Hulst, Workman

15. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

YOUNG ADULT

1. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

2. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

3. Call Down the Hawk, Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic Press

4. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

5. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

6. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin

7. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

8. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest

9. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin

10. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

11. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

12. Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All, Laura Ruby, Balzer + Bray

13. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers

14. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin

15. The Iliad, Gareth Hinds, Candlewick

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop

2. The Serious Goose, Jimmy Kimmel, Random House Books for Young Readers

3. Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever, Matt Tavares, Candlewick

4. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers

5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers

6. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers

7. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

8. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

9. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

10. Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening, Robert Frost, Susan Jeffers (Illus.), Dutton

11. The Shortest Day, Susan Cooper, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Candlewick

12. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic

13. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

14. The Snowy Nap, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

15. I Spy Christmas: A Book of Picture Riddles, Jean Marzollo, Walter Wick (Illus.), Cartwheel Books

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix, New in Series: Fetch-22

2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. Legacy of Orisha (hardcover), Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

7. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick

8. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

9. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al, Penguin Workshop

10. The Questioneers (hardcover and paperback), Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.