During last year’s flu season, 173.37 million doses of influenza vaccine were distributed in the U.S. That means that less than half of adults, children and pregnant women were vaccinated. I hope we can do better this year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that September and October are the best times for most people to get vaccinated. This season, the vaccines have been updated with an influenza A (H1N1) component. One choice is egg-based; the other is cell-based. And, while there’s an approved nasal spray for non-pregnant, healthy folks ages 2 to 49, I don’t think it is efficacious and would suggest you don’t use it.
• Children who need two doses of vaccine should get their first shot as soon as the vaccine becomes available; the second dose at least four weeks after the first. If your child previously got two doses of flu vaccine at any time, only one dose is needed this season.
• Seniors have three choices of immune-boosting, extra-strength inoculations: Fluad Quadrivalent Adjuvanted Flu Vaccine; Flublok Quadrivalent Recombinant Flu Vaccine and Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent Vaccine.
Why bother? During 2019-2020, flu vaccines prevented an estimated 7.5 million cases, 105,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations, and 6,300 influenza-associated deaths. And a 2022 study showed that flu vaccination reduced children’s risk of severe life-threatening influenza by 75%. Bonus: Three studies show that getting flu shots 10 years in a row powerfully decreases inflammation, slashing the risk of heart attack by over 30% in the following year and all causes of death in that 10 year period by over 20%. So give it shot.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.