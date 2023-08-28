During last year’s flu season, 173.37 million doses of influenza vaccine were distributed in the U.S. That means that less than half of adults, children and pregnant women were vaccinated. I hope we can do better this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that September and October are the best times for most people to get vaccinated. This season, the vaccines have been updated with an influenza A (H1N1) component. One choice is egg-based; the other is cell-based. And, while there’s an approved nasal spray for non-pregnant, healthy folks ages 2 to 49, I don’t think it is efficacious and would suggest you don’t use it.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.

