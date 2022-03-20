As you’re surviving the beginning of spring and all it entails — waterlogged lawns, unseasonable snow and that last bit of dirty snow clinging to the shaded part of the lawn — there is but one way to warm one’s soul: The mighty cheese.
Growing up in Wisconsin, cheese wasn’t just on the table or in the fridge. It powered both economy and curriculum.
It, after all, stands alone. At least it does in my heart.
There was at least one field trip to a local cheese producer when I was attending grade school, and I remember watching several videos about the dairy industry and cheese production.
Heck, my class ring has a man with a jauntily cocked hat on his head chipping away at a block of cheese.
You could say it’s in my blood. Literally and figuratively, as I stare at an empty bag of cheese curds.
But if there’s one place that the greatest lactic treat ever (sorry, ice cream) hasn’t gotten its due it’s in the world of interactive entertainment. Or has it?
Here are a few cheese-related video game facts for all you Havarti heads out there:
The cheese stands alone
The cheese stands alone, ever watchful. A sentinel against the forces that would see our world destroyed. At least it does in 2000’s seminal first-person shooter, “Perfect Dark.”
It’s a spy game in the vein of its spiritual predecessor, the James Bond-based “Goldeneye” 64 but with more sci-fi elements.
In every level of the game, in exceptionally well obscured areas, stands a lone piece of Swiss cheese just hanging out.
These cheeses cannot be interacted with. You don’t get anything for going through the, at times, extreme difficulty of finding them. And no one seems entirely certain why they’re there.
It’s a mystery that can never brie solved.
It’s not great but it is gouda
In the most recent mainline Final Fantasy game, “Final Fantasy XV,” there is a focus on delicious cuisine.
The game dips into the road trip genre — along the lines of such classic films as “Easy Rider,” “Plains, Trains and Automobiles” and “The Muppet Movie” — and no road trip is complete without some interesting dining.
Sometimes, it’s just a roadside diner as backdrop, and sometimes, it’s Chris Farley squirting ketchup in his mouth. But either way, food is on the menu.
In this Final Fantasy, cooking meals is both a mechanic and an obvious passion project for someone who was involved in its development. If you’ve never seen the lovingly rendered virtual meals from “Final Fantasy XV,” Google them at your risk of getting hungry.
But where is the cheese? In fact, there is only one cheese-y recipe among the more than 100 present in the game — cheese pizza.
The reasons for this are varied. Final Fantasy is one of the most famous game series to come from Japan. And cheese is a rare ingredient in east Asian cuisine. The reasons for this are varied — and up for debate.
Here are a few possibilities that have been posited through the years:
- Historically, east Asian agriculture wasn’t particularly conducive to using cattle for anything other than labor.
- Historically, farms were far too small to effectively produce enough milk and milk products for wide consumption.
- Most cheese consumption in east Asia historically has been among nomadic cultures, which were often looked down upon. This created a cultural misapprehension around consuming cheese.
- Many east Asian people are lactose intolerant. There is some debate as to whether this is an intrinsic genetic trait in those populations. Perhaps they never developed widespread tolerance because of their lack of lactic consumption. It’s a chicken and the egg sort of question, but with cattle.
Take it cheesy
Finally, there’s the elephant in the room. Cheese is synonymous with people who are bad at video games.
“Cheesing” is a term in the game industry that refers to unfair and/or unskillful play that nevertheless leads to winning. Such cheese is derided for being overpowered and easily used by those who don’t deserve a win.
I’m here, though, to propose a new term. Instead of sullying the good name of the curd, we should refer to as an activity that only one sane person I know enjoys: Raking.
“Man, he really raked that match” has a nice ring to it.
And, my apologies for reminding you about it two full seasons before you need to think about it.
Hopefully it doesn’t leave you feeling too bleu. I’d say more, but I’ve ricotta get going.