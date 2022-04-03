The past several weeks have found me traveling outside of the tri-states more frequently than I had been the previous two years due to COVID-19.
These ventures haven’t been anywhere terribly exotic, though it’s interesting how one might redefine that word having spent so much time confined to his or her hometown throughout the pandemic. Suddenly, a trip to Madison, Wis., and the sight of a Noodles & Company might find you unexpectedly salivating.
It has yielded a Dubuque wish list, if you will. Most of it revolves around food — because what is travel without sampling the fare? It also includes foodie ventures I think our community is ready to get behind, with diverse innovators now calling the tri-states home.
Here are my picks:
1. A Noodles & Company. I know. It’s a national franchise. But it’s also noodles in a bowl that can be prepared about a million different ways and quite affordably. My husband and I refer to it as the perfect restaurant to visit if you’re hungry and don’t know what you want, or if you’re going with a group that can’t decide whether they’d like Chinese, Italian, Thai or good ol’ fashioned mac ‘n’ cheese.
2. An Indian restaurant. I love Indian cuisine possibly more than any other food (and having Italian heritage in my blood, that’s saying a lot). Indian restaurants are to Madison’s State Street as Starbucks are to most major cities: It’s hard to land on a block without one and harder yet not to crave them, their aromas luring you in from every direction.
3. A vegan restaurant. One of the reasons I love visiting places like Chicago is its assortment of creative plant-based dining experiences that leave you a little shocked that a lasagna concocted of veggies and cashew cream sauce could taste that darn good. Iowa City also boasts one of the best vegan restaurants I have ever eaten at in my life called the Trumpet Blossom Cafe, with a pumpkin pasta that I dream about.
4. An open-air rooftop fine dining experience. I love dining al fresco. I love it even more if you give me a nice view and a warm summer breeze with my glass of wine and pasta alfredo. I’m probably sticking around for dessert, too. (Although, Dubuque might need to forecast for fish flies.)
5. A restaurant week. This just in: The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce is launching such an event. Mark your calendars for May 9-13. If you’ve never checked one out, it’s an awesome way to pack in a bunch of visits to participating local restaurants in one week. Many typically offer a complete meal at one price — also known as prix fixe. In Iowa, Des Moines’ Restaurant Week is epic. Cedar Rapids’ isn’t too shabby either. Dubuque has been overdue for such an offering.
6. A Cheesecake Factory. Yes, I know. Another chain. But c’mon. It’s cheesecake. Enough said. However, they do have an impressive array of other lunch and dinner items on the menu as well.
The following also represent wish list items from my newsroom cohorts who fancy themselves foodies:
7. A Portillo’s. You really can’t go wrong with Chicago-style grub, and this one has it all, from the Italian beef it’s best known for to hot dogs piled high with veggies and more. According to features reporter Michelle London, when she ventures home to the Windy City, this always is a stop.
8. A Melting Pot. Senior photographer Jessica Reilly said that if you have never been to this fondue restaurant — the nearest to our neck of the woods being in Madison — you should be making plans to go. It’s an interactive experience where diners prepare their entrees and desserts with the help of a centralized fondue pot.
9. A Chili’s. According to assistant local content editor Allie Hinga, the single greatest missing food element from Dubuque is a Chili’s Restaurant. Other comparable restaurants, she insists, are just not the same.
10. A Red Lobster. I hear this one a lot from Dubuquers, but in particular, from TH photo editor Dave Kettering. I have it on record that he will singlehandedly provide a “lobster-shaped helicopter” in order to make this wish list item a reality. That’s a major investment in shellfish.
How about it, readers: What other restaurants or dining experiences would you like to see come to the area?