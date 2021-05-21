The latest revival of the “Saw” franchise has some bright spots, but “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” is a mixed bag.
Detective Ezekiel Banks headlines a case tracking down a Jigsaw copycat killer who has been targeting corrupt cops as subjects.
The film stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Samuel L. Jackson. The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman.
As someone who isn’t very invested in the “Saw” franchise, my interest was piqued because of the proposed redirection of the series. The involvement of Rock and Jackson also turned my head, particularly with Rock serving as a script doctor and executive producer.
In a different role for Rock, he ends up being the best thing about the film. He infuses some comedy that serves as a great way to break tension. A scene where he’s undercover and disguises himself as a junkie is classic Rock material. That said, he also does pretty well for the dramatically demanding scenes. All around, Rock was the glue of the movie.
Supporting players are serviceable, with Minghella having some nice chemistry with Rock as they progress through the case together.
Unfortunately, the film severely underuses Jackson. The father-son dynamic between Jackson and Rock only scratches the surface. While I liked how the film concluded with these characters, there needed to be more development to really maximize the dramatic potential.
I took to the film’s commentary on police violence — though it doesn’t fully capitalize on the theme. Then again, this is a “Saw” movie and not an Oscar-bait movie.
Of course, people see these movies for the elaborate traps. As someone who isn’t into the “torture-porn” carnage, I can report that the deathtraps are graphic and intense. There’s not an over-reliance on them, but they did manage to get under my skin. Fans of the series will definitely experience an adrenaline rush with these scenes. A couple of them were pretty clever in construction.
A long-standing staple of the series is the use of frenetic editing during the trap scenes. I am not a fan of the technique, and the film relies on it heavily. The over-reliance of loud jump-scares and awkward editing becomes annoying. This probably won’t bother die-hards, though.
As for the mystery aspect and identity of the killer, I was surprised how heavy-handed it was. There are a lot of in-your-face clues throughout the film that will probably give the mystery away early on.
With the addition of Rock and Jackson, I was hoping for a slightly more robust script or clever execution of the mystery. It never quite hits a home-run unfortunately.
“Spiral” is a watchable thriller due to Rock’s charisma. Despite the branding of a new twist on the franchise, it’s a more-often-than-not conventional “Saw” formula. It won’t bring on board many new fans, but I’m sure the die-hard base will be satisfied. I was hoping for a better script, less annoying editing and a more satisfying arc between Rock and Jackson.
I give “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” 3 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 33 minutes. It’s playing in theaters.