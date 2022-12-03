If your birthday is today: Your home is your refuge and needs to be cared for. Make this a year full of goals that will encourage a healthy lifestyle. Set your sights on the relationships that matter most.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get a second opinion and live within your means. Refuse to believe everything you hear, and don't be afraid to ask questions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stretch your imagination, and you'll find a way to put a price on something. Don't get involved in a no-win situation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Review how you have managed financially, and you'll come up with an idea that allows you to use your skills to help a cause.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't believe in something because it's convenient. Look at the negatives and positives before you take on or disregard a proposal.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Mingle with people who share your enthusiasm. Speak up, share information and see what transpires. Dedication and hard work will do wonders for your ego and reputation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Reach out to people familiar with your work or skills, and you'll receive information that can help you diversify. Don't let emotional matters interfere with your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You are in a better position than you realize. Don't let anyone convince you that you can't do your own thing. Trust and believe in yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't get worked up over something you can't change. Bide your time, be patient and focus on something that brings you satisfaction.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Experience is the best teacher. Develop a plan to help build a safe, secure future and encourage personal happiness. A promise will change your life. Romance is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Spend time challenging yourself and focusing on how to improve the way you look and feel. Travel and romance are favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Doing something you enjoy will lift your spirits. Keep tabs on your spending, and don't leave your valuables in the open.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't start something you cannot finish. Be patient with domestic issues, keep the peace at home and avoid a feud. Make changes based on facts.
