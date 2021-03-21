What's it worth on eBay? Dump truck ahead of its time

In 1933, Buddy “L” made the Robotoy Electric Toy Pressed Steel Dump Truck Cat No X-75.
The toy truck came with an electric transformer with an AC cord and a 14-foot control cord to operate it. This unique and very advanced toy would use the control cord to steer, to move forward, backward. It also operated the dump bed that lifts up and down, as well as turns on and off the front headlights
It came with nice rubber Firestone tires and, if you were a kid in 1933 and you had this space toy truck, you were the main boy on your block.
Made in Moline Ill., Buddy “L” toys were first manufactured by the Moline Pressed Steel Company that was founded by Fred A. Lundahl in 1910. The company originally made automobile fenders and other stamped auto body parts instead of toy products.
The company also supplied parts for the McCormick-Deering farm implements and the International Harvester Company. Moline Pressed Steel did not begin manufacturing toys until 1921 when Lundhal wanted to make something new, different and durable for his son Arthur.
This truck sold recently on eBay for $685, a top price for a very rare toy.