“Cold Justice,” 5 p.m. on OXYGEN
Kelly and Abbey search for new clues in the fatal shooting of a mother of six that was initially considered a suicide. Their investigation exposes a heart-breaking trail of secrets hidden for 25 years.
“Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta,” 7 p.m. on TLC
Bride Toya is upstaged by her opinionated bridesmaids who head downstairs to shop for themselves instead of helping her. Bride Kayla is also downstairs looking for the perfect shade of blue, that may not even exist outside her wedding vision.
“Born Wild: The Next Generation,” 7:00 p.m. on ABC
A journey into the most fascinating, breathtaking environments around the world to witness and celebrate the diversity and resilience of charismatic baby animals.