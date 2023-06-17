Let me start this condolence message in the customary way: thoughts and prayers.
That’s not mere lip service. The Lord, who giveth and who taketh away, is in solidarity with all of us in our journey of grief.
But as you’ll soon find out, if you haven’t already, “journey” is just one metaphor for what you, and all who mourn, must — I repeat, must — experience in the coming weeks, months, years and decades of your coping with a beloved one’s death.
You’re grieving the passing of a spouse of more than five decades — a husband, a father, a grandfather.
I’m grieving a lot of people. The ninth anniversary of my father’s death is imminent, as is the seventh anniversary of my mother’s death.
And then there’s Mark. A couple months ago, my sweet cat, only 4 years old, died suddenly and unexpectedly. He crawled into my arms, let out a yowl, snapped his head back and collapsed, never to revive.
What is grief?
Well, it’s not just crying, sometimes at unexpected or “inappropriate” moments. Nor is it “feeling sorry for yourself” when you should be stoic and strong. (Says who? And for whom?)
What else is grief?
Grief is rage. The red-hot, vitriolic anger takes me by surprise every time I mourn.
Anger at God? Oh, yeah. While I was driving to the emergency veterinarian, with Mark’s lifeless body in his carrier, I yelled at God: “Why did you take away my kitty, whose life was entirely about loving and being loved? How could you do this to him? How could you do this to me?”
But I’ve also been angry at the loved one who passed. For leaving me? Yes — and also for the inevitable rifts in any enduring relationship, which now have no hope of healing on this side of eternity.
Grief is nausea.
When I had the flu, and when I was undergoing chemotherapy, my stomach and bowels would feel such upheaval, there was no way to sit or lie down that didn’t hurt.
I’d gobble antacids by the handful, in the hope of averting the inevitable gush of vomit.
Did I feel better when I finally threw up? Usually not before I made a malodorous mess that everybody in the house could smell from any room.
Grief is messy. Grief is ugly. Grief is agony, for the people experiencing it and for the people in their midst.
But to mix in another metaphor — one that’s familiar to Boomers like me, who played 45-rpm records — grief is the flipside of love.
It doesn’t make grief any easier to bear, but I remind myself anyway, that this is the most universal aspect of the human condition — love on one side, loss on the other.
If you feel like telling stories about the deceased, do so — and make sure the people who are joining you in mourning know it’s OK to mention the loved one’s name and laugh in the same breath.
One more thing: For all the talk about grief as a “journey,” it’s more like a dance. There will be steps forward, steps back. There’s no telling how long this dance will endure.