SINSINAWA, Wis. — The Summer Organ Concert series at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, will host David Jonies, of Chicago, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Jonies is the associate director of music and organist at Holy Name Cathedral, Chicago, where he plays the four-manual Flentrop organ, one of the largest tracker-action instruments in the country. He also directs the Holy Name Cathedral Summer Organ Series.
Besides the U.S., he has performed in Great Britain, South Korea, France and Germany.
A native of Germany, Jonies has studied at Metten Abbey, Bavaria, Germany; Hochschule für Musik Würzburg (University of Music), Würzburg, Germany; and the Royal Academy of Music, London, England.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org.