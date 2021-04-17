The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “The Foursome.”
Genre: Documentary short.
Country: USA.
Run time: 30 minutes.
Director: Zack McTee.
Executive Producer: Jenifer Westphal.
Producers: Joe Plummer and Zach McTee.
Online/trailer: www.thefoursomefilm.com
Synopsis: A documentary about a remarkable friendship forged by one of America’s most beloved games — golf. The film follows four friends — Herb, Gary, Darrel and Bob — as they prepare to head out for their 50th outing to the Waukon Men’s Invitational in Iowa. It is an emotional and unflinching look at what it takes to keep friendship alive.
Behind the scenes: More than just a film about a golf foursome, “The Foursome” is about growing old in small-town America, and how to do it with plenty of humor and heart.
“There is a visceral feeling that seems to take over viewers of this film,” said director Zach McTee. “We really tried to capture the lives of these four characters in a way that didn’t try to force a story, and that seems to resonate with people. There’s something indescribable about the film that gets people talking.”
McTee said golf fans will enjoy the film, but you don’t have to love golf to enjoy the central theme.
“Golf lovers will relate to a lot of the humor,” he said. “But more than anything, this is a film about friendship. We hope it sparks conversations about the meaningfulness of relationships and connection, especially in this time.”
McTee said audiences will recognize a version of themselves or someone they know in “The Foursome.”
“No matter where life takes you, friendships forged over traditions and the love of playing golf together can carry you through,” he said.
Festival goers also can pick up a free recipe card of Jeannie’s famous potato salad, another tradition of the golf buddies featured in the film.