Today is Saturday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2023. There are 351 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1784, the U.S. ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April 1784.
• In 1952, NBC’s “Today” show premiered, with Dave Garroway as the host, or “communicator.”
Recommended for you
• In 2010, President Barack Obama and the U.S. moved to take charge in earthquake-ravaged Haiti, dispatching thousands of troops along with tons of aid.
Today’s birthdays
Blues singer Clarence Carter is 86. Singer Jack Jones is 85. Actor Faye Dunaway is 82. Actor Holland Taylor is 80. Actor Carl Weathers is 75. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 75. Movie writer-director Lawrence Kasdan is 74. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd is 71. Rock singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 64. Movie writer-director Steven Soderbergh is 60. Actor Mark Addy is 59. Former Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 59. Actor/producer Dan Schneider is 59. Rapper Slick Rick is 58. Actor Emily Watson is 56. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes is 56. Rock musician Zakk Wylde is 56. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 55. Actor Jason Bateman is 54. Rock singer-musician Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) is 54. Actor Kevin Durand is 49. Actor Jordan Ladd is 48. Actor Ward Horton is 47. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi is 43. Retro-soul singer-songwriter Marc Broussard is 41. Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 41. Actor Zach Gilford is 41. Actor Jake Choi is 38. Actor Jonathan Osser is 34. Actor-singer Grant Gustin (“Glee”) is 33. Singer/guitarist Molly Tuttle is 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.