Event: Shesh Besh, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $14-$20 in advance for the general public, $19-$25 the day of the show; $10-$17 in advance for alumni, military and veterans, $15-$22 the day of the show; $10 in advance for children and students, $15 the day of the show. Tickets can be chosen as part of a flexible season ticket package through Friday, Jan. 31, or single tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563.585.SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Online: www.pmiarts.com/index_files/sheshbesh.htm
Tidbits
- Musically, Shesh Besh reflects a multicultural context of classical Western music, classical Eastern works and original compositions.
- Instrumentation includes violin, oud, flute, double bass and percussion (deff and darbuka).
- Shesh Besh will be presented in cooperation with the Dubuque Arts Council.
- Prior to the performance, community group Children of Abraham will lead a pre-show dialogue on opportunities related to embracing diversity from 6:30 to 7 in the Babka Theatre. A free pre-show reception will take place from 6 to 7:15 in the Bisignano Art Gallery in conjunction with “Children of Abraham, An Exhibition.” The exhibit will be open from Saturday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 21.
- Shesh Besh is made possible, in part, by the William P. Woodward Visiting Artist-in-Residence Endowment. The engagement also is supported by Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest, supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Iowa Arts Council and the Crane Group. Arts Midwest makes it possible for Heritage Center to present premiere international artists and offer outreach programs to tri-state area schools.