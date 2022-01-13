Event: “DRUMLine Live!” Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: Starting at $29 for the general public; starting at $24 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military affiliated and veterans; starting at $5 for UD students. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
“DRUMLine Live!” was created by the musical team behind the movies, “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat,” that tells the story of the Historically Black College and University marching band experience.
The world-class cast of percussionists, musicians and dancers offer a unique style of drumming and energetic choreography that covers musical genres, including hip-hop, American soul, gospel, jazz and more.
Highlights include a drum battle, as well as salutes to Prince and Michael Jackson.
“DRUMLine Live!” was featured in the concert film, “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.”
The group has paraded onto some of the biggest theater stages in America, Japan and Korea, and performed hundreds of shows since 2009.
“DRUMLine Live!” is part of UD’s Captain Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute program initiative.