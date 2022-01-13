'DRUMLine Live!'

“DRUMLine Live!” will perform as part of University of Dubuque’s Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

 Contributed

Event: “DRUMLine Live!” Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.

Cost: Starting at $29 for the general public; starting at $24 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military affiliated and veterans; starting at $5 for UD students. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.

Online: www.drumlinelive.com

Tidbits

  • “DRUMLine Live!” was created by the musical team behind the movies, “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat,” that tells the story of the Historically Black College and University marching band experience.
  • The world-class cast of percussionists, musicians and dancers offer a unique style of drumming and energetic choreography that covers musical genres, including hip-hop, American soul, gospel, jazz and more.
  • Highlights include a drum battle, as well as salutes to Prince and Michael Jackson.
  • “DRUMLine Live!” was featured in the concert film, “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.”
  • The group has paraded onto some of the biggest theater stages in America, Japan and Korea, and performed hundreds of shows since 2009.
  • “DRUMLine Live!” is part of UD’s Captain Robert L. Martin Black Heritage Tribute program initiative.

Megan Gloss

Tags

Recommended for you