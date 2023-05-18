The Framingham Heart Study found that more than 60% of folks age 70 and older have aortic stiffness that’s crept up on them over the past 20 years. The aorta is the largest artery in the body and has several sections that transport blood from the heart to the circulatory system. Its stiffening is directly correlated with increased risks for heart attack and stroke. Once stiffness has developed, the chance that surgery may be needed to restore optimal blood flow increases enormously — until now.

Researchers have discovered that the Green Mediterranean Diet actually reverses aortic stiffness over time, improving cardiovascular health. That eating plan concentrates on green leafy and cruciferous vegetables, legumes, walnuts, green tea, green smoothies — especially using duckweed (similar to watercress), salmon, and roasted root vegetables.

