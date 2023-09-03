Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett, Harper
2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride, Riverhead Books
4. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
5. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
8. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang, Morrow
10. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
11. Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
12. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
13. None of This Is True, Lisa Jewell, Atria Books
14. The Guest, Emma Cline, Random House
15. The Invisible Hour, Alice Hoffman, Atria Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
5. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession, Michael Finkel, Knopf
6. Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair, Mercury Stardust, DK
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
8. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
10. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin Press
11. Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury, Drew Gilpin Faust, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
12. Pageboy: A Memoir, Elliot Page, Flatiron Books
13. Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s, B. Dylan Hollis, DK
14. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic, Robert McCloskey, Clarkson Potter
15. Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk, Billy Walters, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
Trade paperback fiction
1. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Penguin
5. Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
6. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
7. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
8. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin
9. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
10. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
11. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
12. A Court of Mist and Fury, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
13. Too Late, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
14. A Little Life, Hanya Yanagihara, Anchor
15. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
2. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
5. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
7. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Back Bay
8. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
9. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, Oliver Burkeman, Picador
10. Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison, Ben Macintyre, Crown
11. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
12. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
13. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
14. Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir, Dolly Alderton, Harper Perennial
15. The Artist’s Way: 30th Anniversary Edition , Julia Cameron, TarcherPerigee
Mass market
1. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
4. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Vintage
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. A Haunting in Venice, Agatha Christie, William Morrow Paperbacks
8. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Pocket
9. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. Sparring Partners, John Grisham, Vintage
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
2. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, Harper
3. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney Hyperion
4. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
5. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
6. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
7. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
8. Ghost Book, Remy Lai, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
10. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Mexikid, Pedro Martín, Dial Books
Young adult
1. Divine Rivals, Rebecca Ross, Wednesday Books
2. Nimona, ND Stevenson, Quill Tree Books
3. Foxglove, Adalyn Grace, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
5. Solitaire, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
6. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
7. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
8. Legendborn (Indies Introduce), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
9. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
10. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
11. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
12. Better Than the Movies, Lynn Painter, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Warrior Girl Unearthed, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
14. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
15. The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Stephen Chbosky, MTV Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
5. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
6. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
7. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
8. The Crayons Go Back to School, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. Bluey: Barky Boats, Penguin Young Readers
11. Bluey: The Beach, Penguin Young Readers
12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
13. Bluey: The Creek, Penguin Young Readers
14. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
8. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
9. The Hunger Games, Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
10. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers