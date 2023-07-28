Iowa’s oldest art fair and festival is returning to Dubuque’s Washington Square, and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever.
Ali Levasseur is the president of the Dubuque County Fine Arts Society, and has been in charge of the planning and coordinating of the festival since 2019.
“This is the biggest one since I’ve been involved,” she said. “When I joined DBQfest in 2009, we had 65, 70, maybe 80 artists. It got smaller over the years, for various reasons, and of course the pandemic really brought that down. But we’re getting back up to larger numbers.”
Recommended for you
This year’s festival will include more than 65 artists who will be exhibiting their art and selling their wares through the weekend. There will also be 17 community booths, offering resources and information to the community on everything from scouting and hobby clubs to mental health services and volunteer opportunities.
“The (Dubuque County) Fine Arts Society has done a great job of making this festival a great fine artists festival,” Levasseur said. “Some artisans and makers felt they weren’t in that category (of fine arts). But the definition has changed over the years, and we’ve had a very good response from artists and makers who most definitely belong in the fine arts space.”
One of those artists is Marley Washington, 31, of Dubuque, a mixed media and 3-D artist, clothing designer and musician. At DBQfest, he will be selling his mixed media and 3-D art.
Washington was the recipient of one of five scholarship booths DBQfest offered to artists who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to buy and man a booth for the weekend.
“In the past, we’ve had two scholarship booths,” Levasseur said. “But we’ve had a few sponsors that came in and sponsored more artists, so we were able to offer five scholarships this year.”
As a recipient of one of those scholarships, Washington is grateful for the opportunity to introduce the community to his art.
“It would have been more of a challenge to have a booth at the festival if I hadn’t gotten the scholarship,” he said. “But I probably would have found a way. Everything DBQfest and the city did to make these grants possible was phenomenal.”
Levasseur said this year’s festival will bring a variety of new live performances to Washington Square.
“With the grant that we received from the city, we were able to budget more money for entertainment,” she said. “We wanted to include something that was not specifically music, and that’s the aerialist group out of Madison (Wis.).”
Dancers, self-defense demonstrations, interactive knitting, a creation station with arts and crafts activities, food trucks, food booths and music will add to the feast of the senses that DBQfest will create for the community.
“We will have music until 8 p.m. Saturday night,” Levasseur said. “The evening will have a hip-hop, rap and R&B focus. As we come back from the pandemic, we’re still working on finding musicians and sponsorships to play music until 10 p.m. like we did pre-pandemic. But we’re getting there.”
Returning to the Ironside Stage will be “Dick Rogers: Space Detective,” an old-time radio show turned podcast that is the creation of Dubuque’s Train Wreck Productions.
“This is probably the third year they’ve been to the festival,” Levasseur said. “It’s something (Train Wreck) started during the pandemic, and it has turned into a pretty popular podcast.”
DBQfest also has a working relationship with other big events happening the same weekend, including Art on the River and Key City Beer Festival.
Art on the River’s opening reception will feature docent-led tours of the new sculpture exhibit and artist demonstrations. The reception is free and open to the public.
Key City Beer Festival, sponsored by Dubuque Main Street, will take place in the 700 block of Main Street and is a ticketed event. General admission and VIP entry is available. Visit dubuquemainstreet/keycitybeerfest for complete details or to buy tickets.
Washington is looking forward to meeting and greeting visitors to this year’s DBQfest.
“It’s my own city, and I’m excited to be with my peers, my community, my friends and my family,” he said. “I’m also excited to see all of the other artists. Seeing how other people think and created is something I’m really looking forward to.”
For more information on this year’s DBQfest, visit dbqfest.com.