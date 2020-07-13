A new mini-exhibit from the Dubuque County Historical Society aims to highlight Dubuque’s love affair with America’s favorite pastime.
On display at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Hometown Home Runs features artifacts to bring Dubuque’s baseball tradition to life.
It’s the second of three planned mini-exhibits at the museum this year.
The first, Collecting Then and Now, opened in February. The third, on the local women’s suffrage movement, will open in August. All three are located in the main concourse of the Mississippi River Discovery Center.
A fourth exhibit, Linwood Legacies, is open at the Mathias Ham Historic Site and also features artifacts from the Dubuque County Historical Society.