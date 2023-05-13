Editor’s note: This is the 23rd of an ongoing series that highlights the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of June.
GALENA, Ill. — Tucked into a hillside on Prospect Street overlooking downtown Galena, Grace Church is a striking contrast to many of the buildings surrounding it.
The first service of the congregation was along the Fever River (now the Galena River) one Sunday morning in 1826, many years before the Prospect Street church was built. The group met in the courthouse and a downtown storefront, among other locations, before building a wooden chapel on Bench Street in 1836.
Built in 1849 with native limestone quarried from the site and from nearby Horseshoe Mound and Scales Mound, the Gothic-style church is the oldest operating Episcopal church in Illinois.
It’s hard to fathom that this unassuming, but beautiful, little church has connections to some very well-known figures from the past.
Calvin Nicholas Otis, a Buffalo, N.Y., architect, designed the church. He was known for his Gothic church designs, including neo-Gothic and Gothic revival. Grace Church is one of the last examples of Otis’ work still standing.
In 1838, when the church was still in its wood frame chapel on Bench Street, the congregation received a surprising gift from an unexpected source: An organ from Alexander Hamilton’s widow, Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton.
William Hamilton, the sixth child of Hamilton and his wife, was a miner and politician who lived most of his adult life in Illinois and the Wisconsin Territory before setting out for California during the 1849 gold rush.
“He was in and out of the area working in the mines,” said Lynn Giles, Grace Church’s senior warden. “(Grace Church) may have been his place to worship when he came in, and he told his mother about it. So his mother financed the organ.”
The organ, from the Henry Erben Organ Company in New York, is a chapel organ, smaller than a standard church instrument. It has been restored and refurbished several times in its 185-year existence.
“It’s still in working condition and gets played every Sunday,” Giles said.
A prolific organ builder in the early 19th century, Erben’s organs also can be found in famous churches such as St. Patrick’s Basilica in New York City, and examples of his work are on display at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
In 1854, donations from parishioners enabled the church to buy three Belgian stained-glass windows. In 1860, the church purchased the Apostle windows, also of Belgian stained glass.
While the origins of the windows are unknown, Belgian glass in the neo-Gothic style similar to Grace Church’s stained-glass windows have sold for more than $13,000 per window. A set of eight restored 19th century windows recently sold for $106,000.
The original three windows were placed above the reredos at the back of the sanctuary. Reredos are large altar pieces, or screens, that often are placed behind the altar. Grace Church’s reredos are carved of black walnut and are an example of Victorian embellishment often found in churches of the time. During a remodel in the late 19th century, the original windows were relocated to the new chapel and to the bell tower.
A lectern with a bald eagle carving also was fashioned from a single black walnut tree trunk sometime during the 1880s by Will Gronner, a local woodcarver.
Memorial windows were purchased in the early 1890s from Tiffany & Co. in New York when the church underwent a major renovation.
“Five windows came from Tiffany & Co. in New York,” Giles said. “The chancel was expanded, and a chapel and sacristy was added.”
Louis Comfort Tiffany was the New York artist who elevated stained glass from craft to art and patented his unique style of opalescent glass.
In addition, the church removed its wood stoves and added hot water heating.
The windows have been moved and re-installed a number of times in the church, each time with reverence and a lot of care.
“Some of them are over 170 years old,” Giles said.
In the early 20th century, another gift came to the church from another well-known figure — Marshall Field.
“Marshall Field and his family used to come here from Chicago on occasion,” Giles said. “And when they did, they would come to church here.”
Field thought the church, which had whitewashed walls, was in need of some decoration. Artist Nicolai Remisoff, a Russian-American, was making a name for himself in Chicago decorating ballet stages, painting murals and illustrating covers for Marshall Field’s department store catalogs. Field paid him to make the trek to Galena and design the stencils for the walls.
The stencils have been restored a couple of times, most recently in 1984 when Carl Edwards, a parishioner, repaired the plaster around the stained-glass windows and restored the stencil work.
In 2018, a parish house was built next to the church.
“The Apostle stained-glass windows that were originally in the church sacristy are now in our conference room upstairs (in the parish house),” Giles said.
Despite the many times the windows have been moved to different parts of the church, and the changes that have been made to the structure, the church retains its original neo-Gothic design and historic flavor.
“One of the things about preserving a church with this much history is the sense that it is a holy place,” Giles said. “It’s not a museum or just preserving the past. There are many people, myself included, who have walked in and just felt the peace that’s here. It continues to be very much alive.”
