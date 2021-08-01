It takes a certain amount of courage to be optimistic in a world where cynicism runs rampant. It takes even more to make the choice to face your mortality that way and even more yet to document it in writing for the public.
But that’s exactly what columnist Gary Moore set out to do in his final weeks.
Moore passed away on July 14 after a lengthy battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. He was the author of the popular column, “Positively Speaking,” which began appearing in the Telegraph Herald in 2017.
A writer with his roots firmly planted in Iowa, Moore found an attentive audience in the tri-states who week after week took in his positive musings on life and, eventually, death.
When Moore first reached out to me in 2016 about wanting to contribute a column about positivity, I admit, my inner cynic kicked in.
“Do people really want a column about sunshine and rainbows and butterflies and fluffy kittens?”
But as it turned out, Moore’s words amounted to so much more than that. Never straying from the reality that life doesn’t always deal you the hand you want, his words encouraged readers to try looking at those more challenging cards from a different perspective.
I don’t exaggerate in saying that each column Moore penned yielded a takeaway I was able to apply in some way to my life, whether it was something as meaningful as navigating how I handled my mother’s brush with cancer or mundane as how I kept my cool sitting in traffic.
In previous columns, Moore had addressed that he was undergoing treatment for cancer — dedicated to his fight but never allowing his illness to eclipse his ability to write beyond it.
Moore opened his June 20 column by sharing with readers that a seemingly “nonstop celebration” recently had taken place at his home as family and friends gathered to grill, converse, hug and share in a moment of happiness.
Then, Moore wrote the fateful words, “I am dying.”
Treatment had stopped working. He had been placed in the care of hospice. Doctors had “generously” given him six days to one month to live.
But ever the optimist, Moore added, “I refuse to give up or give in. If I am breathing, I am fighting. If a new option or treatment becomes available, I’ll be the first in line. I’ll fight to be present. I will fight to be with the people I love until my last breath.”
This struck a powerful and poignant chord with readers, as notes of encouragement, appreciation and admiration for Moore came rushing in. For the next four weeks, Moore documented his end-of-life journey with dignity, bravery and with his positive mindset in check. His final column for the TH, written in advance of his passing, appeared on July 25.
Perhaps it’s Moore’s influence that has given me reason to believe that he didn’t lose his battle with cancer. While the disease might have claimed his physical body, in the end, it could do very little to deflate his positive spirit.
Moore possessed the rare ability to be able to seek out the silver lining, no matter how dark the cloud. And isn’t that something all of us could use a little more of in our lives?
As one TH reader appropriately wrote, “The world needs more Garys.”
I couldn’t agree more. That’s why we have invited his son, Toby — also an author — to continue writing “Positively Speaking,” just as Moore had hoped in passing the pen so that his brand of optimism could live on for the readers he so cherished.
To Moore’s friends and family, as well as those who found hope and inspiration through his words of wisdom from week to week, our deepest condolences.