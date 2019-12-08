If your birthday is today: Uncertainty will lead to questioning. The push-pull that you experience will save you from making a mistake and encourage you when the time is right. If you follow your instinct and do your due diligence, you will find the path that is right for you. Assess relationships and cultivate trustworthy alliances.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Impulse needs to be tamed if you want to come out on top. Refuse to be taken in by an embellished sales pitch. “Me time” will help you regenerate.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider your needs and follow through with your plans. Getting involved with youngsters or taking up a creative hobby will bring you the pleasure you’ve denied yourself in the past.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Go directly to the source and investigate what’s possible and what’s out of reach. Problems with a loved one will surface if you are judgmental. Offer others the same freedom you expect in return.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): If you attend a gathering, you’ll be offered exciting concepts. A community event will enrich your life. The people you fraternize with will encourage growth. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Evaluate your emotional wellness and consider what you can do to improve the status quo. Relationships will take work, compromise and understanding. Make a positive change and see what happens.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you say what’s on your mind, positive change will take place. Letting others know how you feel will open up a fruitful discussion.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Venture out by yourself if you need to get something done. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too accommodating. Do your thing.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A positive change is heading in your direction. If you are aggressive in your pursuits, you will get your way and get things done. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t share too much information, or you might end up being talked about behind your back. Listen and sit tight until you are fully prepared to make a move.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll shine, so don’t shy away from saying what’s on your mind and presenting what you want to do next. You can make money and form lasting partnerships. Romance looks promising.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Take care of your and others’ responsibilities. Whether it has to do with you or someone close to you, you are best off clearing up whatever needs to be done.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Jump into action. You can accomplish a lot if you are ambitious. A loved one will pitch in and help if you ask. Offer a reward or incentive.