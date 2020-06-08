A common experience from the COVID-19 pandemic in America might not be one of fear and anxiety, but a profound sense of confusion. Information about severity, spread and an ever-expanding list of symptoms has permeated slowly and inconsistently out of hospitals and health departments.
Conditions are improving in some states, but outbreaks continue to grow in states like Iowa, where we have seen cases spike in nursing homes and meatpacking plants.
To make matters more confusing, every state tests at a different rate, makes those tests available to different populations and counts their results differently in official statistics.
As states have begun to partially lift stay-at-home orders and allow businesses to reopen, it is unclear what benchmarks and metrics are being used to guide policy decisions. We have moved away from mitigation strategies and containment, and have now adopted the strategy of living with COVID-19 as safely as possible. These issues only confirm that the health and safety of those we love is ultimately our responsibility.
So how do we reopen safely?
We must look toward those who have done it successfully. The good news is that we’ve been on a learning curve. In the face of enormous risks, American hospitals and clinics have learned how to avoid becoming sites of spread.
As we lighten up on the lockdown and bring people back to work, there are wider lessons to be learned from places that never locked down in the first place. We can learn from the group of workers who never stopped working through the epidemic: Health care workers.
What we have learned from this sector is that there are four pillars of action that must be done to live with COVID-19 safely.
Number one is hygiene. Wash your hands as frequently as possible. The science is clear that good hygiene reduces viral spread.
Number two is social distancing. Keep a goal of 6 feet apart. The chances of respiratory droplets reaching you at that distance is very low.
Number three is screening. If you have a business, then screening people for even very mild symptoms is critical, so they stay home rather than go into work.
And fourth are masks. The main value for masks is that we can spread the disease before we have developed symptoms. And the best way to keep from infecting other people is a mask, because it is our respiratory droplets, when we talk, when we breathe, when we cough, that we have the ability to spread the virus.
The concept of masks has stirred controversy and resistance. The Centers for Disease Control is partly to blame as it initially stated in February that masks weren’t needed for the general public.
This was a mistake. The evidence is now clear. Masks can reduce viral transmission by up to 50% and the reduction is even higher when social distancing is combined.
During the 1918 Spanish Flu, America led the world in wearing masks. It’s time that we adopt masks again in this country until we get a vaccine