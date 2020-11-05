Maddie Poppe will take the stage at Dubuque’s Grand Opera House, the venue announced recently.
The Clarksville, Iowa, native and season 16 winner of ABC’s “American Idol” will release a Christmas album this month and plans to tour Iowa with a stop at the Grand on Sunday, Dec. 13, for “Maddie Poppe’s Acoustic Christmas.”
The show will be presented in partnership with the Iowa Rock ’n Roll Music Association.
Since her “American Idol” victory, Poppe has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Live! with Kelly & Ryan,” the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Special Olympics and CMA Fest in Nashville.
Her sophomore album, “Whirlwind,” reached No. 2 on the iTunes Pop charts, and her single, “Made You Miss,” hit No. 19 on the Hot AC Radio charts. Her ballad, “Not Losing You,” swept radio charts as well.
Most recently, Poppe supported Ingrid Michaelson on the Dramatic Tour.
“Christmas from Home” will be released on Friday, Nov. 20, and can be pre-saved on Spotify.
Tickets for the show are $30, plus fees, with a limit of six tickets per patron. They can be purchased at the Grand box office, 135 W. Eighth St., or by calling 563-588-1305. There will be no online sales.
Groups will be socially distanced. Tickets will be sold in groups of two, three or four. Patrons will only be able to purchase seats within a selected group size. No groups larger than four will be allowed to sit together. The Grand box office will try to accommodate requests for seating.
A livestream option will be available at a later date.