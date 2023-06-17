If your birthday is today: Spend time helping yourself and those you live with. Ground yourself and make your life less challenging before you start thinking about doing the same for others. Be true to your beliefs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take nothing for granted. Adapt your space to meet your needs. Attend an event with people who can help you bring about positive change in your community. Romance is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) A change of scenery will give you a new perspective on life. You'll find the way to reach your goal. Work to make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Push for what you want. Make sure you are qualified to pursue an opportunity before you get started. Listen to someone who can offer insight into how you can liven up a ho-hum idea.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Adjust to the changes around you before starting something new. An incident will develop if you get into a disagreement.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll learn from the experiences you have today. Team up with someone trying to reach a similar goal. A chance to make a difference will help you. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Approach others with caution. Listen without offering too much in return. Explore new possibilities before sharing with others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You'll gravitate toward entertaining people. Refrain from committing to something prematurely. Talk to someone you trust.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Fix up your space to motivate you to live a healthier lifestyle. You have things you want to do. Follow your dreams.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Think about what makes you happy, and save more time for personal enjoyment. Doing things with your people will be enlightening.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Looking at the past will make it easier to figure out how you want to move forward. Get ready; you are overdue for a change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stay focused on what's important. Budget wisely, and you'll have enough cash for entertainment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Too much too fast is trouble. Take your time and consider before acting. A change may excite you, but your reason for making it must be aboveboard.