If your birthday is today: You'll see situations from a different perspective this year. Make updates that keep you motivated. Don't hold back if something bothers you, or you'll get stuck in a no-win situation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Start doing what's necessary to make a difference. Don’t let anyone pick a fight with you. Don't engage in unrealistic ventures.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Simplify, declutter and ease stress. Rethink how you deal with money, health and legal matters, and you will find it easier to reach your goals. Expand your interests.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Share information; someone heading down a similar path will show interest. Sharing expenses and ideas back and forth will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Proceed with your plans. When you launch your project, you'll be pleased by the response you receive. Help someone in need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Call in favors, ask questions, gather information and make a proposal that's hard to refuse. A simple approach will help others grasp what you are trying to achieve.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Money matters, contracts and health issues will require prompt attention. Don’t let your emotions push you to make a move you aren't ready for.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) An emotional incident will lead you in a new direction. What you learn from the experience will help you expand your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pay attention to what truly matters. Refuse to let situations with a loved one or colleague get out of hand. Focus on romance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Give a unique spin to something you love to do. Changing your look or surroundings will impact those watching.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't be fooled by what others do. If you are gullible, someone will take advantage of you. Spend time on self-improvement.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Live up to your promises and don't criticize others. Make a change at home that encourages you to add to your skills. Embrace what life has to offer.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An emotional problem can be solved if you are willing to compromise. Do whatever it takes to keep the peace, but don't let anyone take advantage of your kindness.
