If your birthday is today: Don't jeopardize your position or reputation. Your actions will leave a lasting impression on the right people. Put your time and effort where it will make a difference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make whatever changes are necessary to ensure you maintain your integrity and security. Personal improvements are favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Follow the rules, and don't venture off the beaten track. Strive for perfection, keep your promises and stick to the truth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Step outside your comfort zone, approach unique people and put your energy where it counts. Peace and happiness are within reach.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Give others the same freedom you demand, and don't be afraid to head in a direction alone. Don't count on anyone but yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Distance yourself from argumentative individuals or situations that cause more damage than help. Surround yourself with like-minded people working toward similar goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't underestimate what you owe. Clearing debt will put your mind at ease. Put your energy into simplifying your life and tying up loose ends.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't count on others to make your life easier. Take care of anything that will stop you from reaching your goal.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't let anyone disrupt your plans. Listen to your heart, not the chatter of those trying to mislead you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Improve your surroundings to fit help you work toward happiness. Share your feelings with someone you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't give anyone insight into what you are thinking or planning. Build a solid base to launch ideas that will carry you in a direction that will put your mind at ease.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A change will give you a different perspective regarding the possibilities and offer you hope. Personal improvements will lead to an enhanced relationship.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Participate in events or talks that will make a difference. How you handle emotional situations will reflect how well others respond. Don't start something if you can't completely commit.