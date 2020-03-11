Salma Hayek was 40 when she became pregnant with her now 12-year-old daughter Valentina. It was a tough pregnancy: She gained around 50 pounds and developed gestational diabetes. Fortunately, she breastfed her baby for 15 months, and that may have spared Salma a cascade of health issues that often follow gestational diabetes, including developing Type 2 diabetes and associated complications.
In a new study, published in Diabetes Care, researchers tracked the health of moms who had gestational diabetes. They found those who had breastfed for six to 12 months were 9% less likely to develop Type 2 diabetes. Breastfeeding for one to two years reduced their risk by 15%, and breastfeeding for two-plus years reduced the risk 27%. Overall about 50% of women who have gestational diabetes do develop Type 2 diabetes.
Fortunately, lifestyle habits — especially diet and exercise — make a huge difference in recovering from the dangers of gestational diabetes. So, whether you breastfeed or not, if you had gestational diabetes:
— Have your doc check your blood glucose six to 12 weeks postpartum and then, if it’s normal, every one to three years.
— Aim to lose at least 5% to 7% of your body weight — a healthy BMI is 18.5-24.9.
— Get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise weekly. Say, 30 minutes of brisk walking five days per week.
— Plus, have your child monitored for gestational diabetes-related issues including elevated blood glucose and being overweight. And get your child walking ASAP. Together the two of you can leave the risks of gestational diabetes behind.
