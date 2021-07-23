During a year that saw cancellations of live events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a handful of organizers made the decision to pivot to digital programming.
One concert that has served as the chief fundraising muscle for the Northeast Iowa School of Music for the past 12 years pulled in approximately $10,000 in its virtual format in 2020, nearly matching its efforts from previous years.
This year, ChamberFest DBQ will return to the live concert stage on Thursday, Aug. 5, with hopes that patrons will continue their support of community music programs.
“It’s my third year of doing this concert and my third year of doing it differently,” said NISOM Executive Director David Resnick, who took the reins of the school in 2018, after the retirement of its founder, Tracey Rush. “Our patrons were extremely generous to us last year, and we were extremely fortunate. It enabled us to continue meeting the mission of the school, which is to make music education accessible to everyone. Because of that dedication and support, we were able to weather the pandemic.”
One of the schools biggest supporters, no doubt, is Michael Gilbertson, who founded the festival — then called Juilliard in June — in 2009. He began studying composition while a student at Dubuque Hempstead High School with Rush at NISOM. Gilbertson later went on to hone his craft at the prestigious Juilliard School and Yale University.
His music has been premiered across the globe, and in 2018, Gilbertson was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Music. But he has kept one foot firmly planted in Dubuque from his San Francisco base, composing new music for the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and returning to spearhead NISOM’s ChamberFest.
“It started out as me coming out to perform with friends from Juilliard, but the scope of it has expanded,” Gilbertson said. “It has been very rewarding. I didn’t think I’d still be doing this 12 or 13 years later, but I’m very happy to have been given that chance and am thrilled with the wonderful loyalty and support Dubuque has given it over the years and especially last year, when a lot of people in the arts were trying to find a way to keep support going. We were very happy we could follow through with the event remotely, but we’re excited to return to in-person.”
Along with Gilbertson, cellist Bridget Pasker and percussionist Evan Saddler will perform. Both are Dubuque natives and graduates of the Juilliard School. Joining them also will be a roster of world-renown instrumentalists, including trumpeter Jean Laurenz, violinist Mari Lee and pianist David Fung.
The eclectic program spans a wide variety of music ranging from Maurice Ravel, Johannes Brahms, Claude Debussy and Frederic Chopin to the more contemporary Eric Ewazen, Kristen Kuster, James Stephenson and Caroline Shaw.
“I always want a lot of colors and contrast in the program, but one of the ways I think about programming for this event is to talk to the musicians to see what they’re most passionate about performing,” Gilbertson said. “I think it’s a win for audiences to be able to hear the music that these artists care about most. The other thing I think about is that for many of the people who come to this program, it’s their first introduction to chamber music, which is great. To be able to hear it performed by world-class, professional musicians is even greater.”
This year’s concert will relocate from its traditional music hall at Clarke University to Dubuque Hempstead High School’s 700-seat auditorium, offering ample space for those who wish to continue practicing social distancing.
Previous ChamberFests also included a Champagne gala, which concert organizers opted to forgo this year. Instead, there will be a meet-and-greet with the artists following the concert.
The change enabled organizers to lower the ticket price from $50 to $40 for general admission. For students, tickets will be $20.
“People are so thirsty for live music right now and want to get out,” Resnick said. “This has been such a great event for us and for the community, and it’s a really classy event. It’s a great opportunity for people locally to hear a conservatory-styled concert.”
Gilbertson said that although the concert showcases musicians at the top of their respective fields, each feels a strong connection to the intention behind NISOM’s role in providing music opportunities for players and patrons throughout the community.
“I think we all hold the belief that that’s exactly what a music school like NISOM should be,” he said. “It should be a place where everyone in the community has the chance to make music, regardless of their background or their music level. I’ve always loved that about NISOM and what Tracey (Rush) envisioned for it. And the future is certainly bright with David (Resnick).”
Since Resnick’s leadership, the school has doubled its financial reserve, as well as grown its student base through both in-person and virtual lesson offerings. Renick attributes it to community support for the school.
“I’ve always believed that the mission of the school and the bottom line have to be of equal importance — in other words, our programs have to be able to pay for themselves,” Resnick said. “There were some hard years, but that we are in the position we are in now has a lot to do with programs like ChamberFest. It’s huge a testament to our supporters.”