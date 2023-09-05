Play: “School for Wives”
Performers: Fly-By-Night Productions.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 15-16 and Sept. 22-23; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.
Recommended for you
Site: Bijou Room, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: $20. Tickets are available at the Five Flags box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Cash or credit accepted. Online tickets are available at fiveflagscenter.com (fees apply). Tickets are also available at the door one hour prior to each performance (cash only).
Synopsis
Molière’s “The School for Wives” tells the story of Arnolphe, a bachelor who is so intimidated by women that he resolves to marry his ward, Agnes, when she comes of age, and that he can “train” her to be the perfect wife. Meanwhile, Horace, a young man, falls in love with Agnes at first sight, and she with him.
What follows is a marvel of comedy, as mistaken identities and misunderstood intentions collide in a timeless comic farce with a modern perspective on marriage.
Tidbits
- “Talk Backs” with the director and cast are scheduled after the performances on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Friday, Sept. 22.
- The cast includes Kevin Firnstahl as Arnolphe; Shea Malloy as Agnes; Nicholas Anderson as Horace; Sunil Malapati as Alain; Stephanie Bussan as Georgette; Dakota Vaassen as Chrysalde; Melissa McGuire as Notary/Enrique; and Robert Armstrong as Oronte.
- Of his 27 major works, “The School for Wives,” which premiered in 1662, is considered among Molière’s best.
- Molière’s scathing portrayals of French society through comedic farce often drew criticism from the Church and other authorities. His royal favor is said to have kept him from being prosecuted.
Quotable, from director Doug Donald
- “’The School for Wives’ deals with many themes and issues we still are trying to figure out in our modern world. What is the proper role of women as opposed to men in society? Why is it all right for a male to act one way, but not proper for a woman to do the same thing? Why do we treat women as second class citizens? Is denying someone an education a way of controlling them, and exerting influence over them? And finally, what will we do for love?”
- “Men are allowed more freedom in their behavior than women are, even today. We seem to hold women to a higher standard of behavior. But, during both historical periods (the 17th and 21st centuries) sex and love provides us a rich, fertile ground for humor, especially when focused on the double standard.”
- “We still find Molière’s plays funny. We laugh because he understood how we behave when we pursue each other in the name of love, and that we’ve all made fools of ourselves. Molière was a master at mining that humor.”
- “(Audiences) will enjoy the outrageous humor and laugh at the human condition. And as they laugh, they will realize that we too often do not treat the different sexes equally.”
- “If the audience laughs half as much as we have during rehearsal they will experience a highly enjoyable evening. If they have any of the discussions we have had, they will find that silly, wild comedy can still start a conversation.”