SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque Farmers Market, 8 a.m., near City Hall, 10-13th and Iowa streets.
Halloween Party: Transylvania, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Crafts, snacks and activities. Registration required. All ages welcome.
Cheers to Three Years, 1 p.m., River Ridge Brewing, 118 N. Riverview, Bellevue, Iowa. Celebrate River Ridge Brewing’s three-year anniversary with live music, food and games.
Hills & Dales Halloween Harvest, 4 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road. Tricks and treats, costume contest with prizes, dance party, games and door prizes.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“Frankie’s Story,” 11 a.m. and 2 .m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St. Fever River Puppeteers marionette show.
Chris Ross, 11 a.m., Breitbach Country Dining and Skip Breitbach Feed, 563 Balltown Road, Balltown, Iowa.
Johnnie Walker, 4 p.m., Son Chasers Social Club, 218 E. Amelia St., Cassville, Wis.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
John Moran, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St.
Roy Schroedl, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Wayne Cook and Boots Hefel Band, 7 p.m., Millennium, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Ron Lubbers, 7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Trilogy, The Ultimate Tribute Show, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Statue of Liberty, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St.
Getting’ into it with Max, 9 p.m., The Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Today-Sunday
The Other Side of the Anvil Blacksmithing and Music Fest, 9:30 a.m., The Stillman Mansion, 513 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill. Food and live music will be available both days. Six forging stations.
Sunday
Chris Ross, 11 a.m., Breitbach Country Dining and Skip Breitbach Feed, 563 Balltown Road, Balltown, Iowa.
“Frankie’s Story,” 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St. Fever River Puppeteers marionette show.
Tony Walker, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Book Signing: Ramona Eldorrado, 11 a.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Meet author Ramona Eldorrado. She will have books available for signing.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
Today-Sunday
2019 Parade of Homes, noon, Dubuque area. Planning to buy a new home, remodel your existing home or just want decorating tips for that special room? Check out the annual Dubuque Homebuilders and Associates Parade of Homes Tour. Details: www.dubuquehomebuilders.com.
LEARNING
Today
U.S. Cellular Device Workshop, 9 a.m., 806 Wacker Drive. U.S. A free device workshop with safety tips for Halloween.
Sunday
Flapper Fashion, 2 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Listen to Leslie Bellais, former curator of social history at the Wisconsin Historical Society, speak about fashion of the 1920s.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 a.m.-noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B; Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H; Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Rockdale United Methodist Church Fall Dinner and Auction, 4 p.m., Rockdale United Methodist Church, 1500 Old Mill Road. Dinner from 4 to 6. Turkey and dressing or beef meal with all the fixings. The cost is $10. The live auction begins at 6.
Sunday
Fall Breakfast, 7 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kilburg Hall, 105 E. Main St., Springbrook, Iowa. Serving regular and blueberry pancakes, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, applesauce, rolls and beverages. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12 and free for ages 4 and younger. Carryouts available.
St. Joseph’s Parish Mulligan, 11 a.m., St. Joseph’s School, 780 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, Wis. Mulligan stew, ham and barbecue sandwiches, homemade desserts and beverages. Raffle cash prizes, silent auction, country store and games.
Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club Vendor Fair and Chili Cook-Off, noon, 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. Participants of the cook-off must bring entry in a roaster or crock pot hot and ready for sampling. The cost to sample entries is $5. Vote for your favorite by 3:30 p.m. Winner announced at 4.
pursuits & hobbies
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.